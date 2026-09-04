Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, peter parker, Queen In Black, venom

Peter, Parker, Mary Jane And Venom, The Odd Throuple (Spoilers)

Peter, Parker, Mary Jane And Venom, The Odd Throuple in Venom #261 for The Queen In Black (Spoilers)

Article Summary Venom #261 revisits the symbiote’s earliest bond with Peter Parker, revealing its view of how everything fell apart.

Mary Jane’s connection to Venom deepens in Queen In Black, blurring voices, loyalties and uneasy relationships.

Reed Richards unveils a brutal plan to separate host and symbiote, threatening bonds across the Venom family.

Venom #261 sets up a tense showdown with Peter Parker, with Black Cat and Amazing Spider-Man #1000 looming.

Mary Jane is with Venom. Eddie Brock is with Sleeper. Dylan Brock is with Toxic. Peter Parker is possibly with Reilith. Maybe… but we know that Eddie Brock will be reunited with Venom after Queen In Black. And this week, Venom #261 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez as part of Queen In Black, starts to lay out the steps…

… as well as giving the Venom symbiote's perspective of those earliest days with Peter Parker…

…and how it all went wrong so fast.

This may give a new perspective to Reed Richards' belief that it might need Dylan to take on the Venom symbiote again. Father and son together again? Not so fast.

Is that Mary Jane or Venom talking? Does it matter? But Reed Richards, Venom's greatest enemy, has a plan.

This is not a Love Conquers All device. More a Hideous Divorce Weapon of Mass Relationship Destruction.

Spoiler for next week's Black Cat there! But it seems that Venom wants a word with Peter Parker, without their mutual partner Mary Jane…

Yup, Peter Parker's life is miserable, so Venom's might be as well. Is all of this going to collide into Amazing Spider-Man #1000? Black Cat next week…

Venom #261 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

VENOM'S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS! Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn't want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time…but now he's got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge! $4.99 9/2/26

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