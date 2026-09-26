Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, noah hawley, patrick gleason, Peter Parker's Son

Peter Parker's Son Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)

Peter Parker's Son Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 courtesy of Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 reveals Peter Parker’s son and the rest of his family.

Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason’s story shows an older Peter Parker and what comes next.

Peter doesn’t suit up for one last mission in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, but danger at Forest Hill still finds him fast.

Peter Parker’s family takes center stage for a new Spider-Man to come

Amazing Spider-Man #1000, released early today for Local Comic Shop Day, looks back at sixty-five years of Spider-Man but also looks forward, in "Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason, which "introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure." Just so you know, that doesn't happen. Peter Parker is not suiting up. He is in an old people's care home.

And his family are visiting him. And what a family.

Son, daughter-in-law and grandson. He still has his powers, but he also has great responsibility, and he may not be in control enough to use them. He still has many a tale to tell. But his family have their own responsibilities. His son has inherited… something.

Patriot Force? Trump isn't still President is he? But in the care home in Forest Hill, the same streets on which he grew up, danger finds him.

The problem is, can he even trust his Spider-Sense any more as his own mental faculties fail him?

But while Peter Parker might not suit up, someone does.

The grandson. Unnamed, aside from the only one that matters.

But his father, Peter's son, does get a name.

Miles. After Morales. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is published today in Local Comic Shop Day stores, and in all comic book stores and digitally this coming Wednesday. And launching the new big battle between Spider-Man and Ravage going forward…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)! " Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn. "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure! "I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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