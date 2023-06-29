Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: aew, newlitg, wwe, WWE Raw
Pharoah Jumps From AEW to WWE in The Daily LITG, 29th of June 2023
Everyone loves a dog like Pharoah, whetehr at AEW or WWE Raw, right? This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
I know AEW stands for one thing, and WWE stands for something else, but now my knowledge is exhausted so I'm going to leave it at that. But everyone loves a dog like Pharoah, right? The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw and the ten most popular stories yesterday,
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers)
- Marianna Stern As A Big Bad Of The X-Men's Fall Of X #XSpoilers
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD Photobombs Trump's Indictment Discussions
- The Matrix Actor Defends His Character's Duplicity in the First Film
- Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry Confirms Return: #WarriorNunSaved
- Stan Lee Regained His Rights To The Femizons From Marvel Comics
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Review: Too Long, Too Mid
- NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack
More comics stories you might prefer
- Ike Perlmutter Moves Next Door to Sean Hannity in Florida's Palm Beach
- Colts, Simon Sayz & Tear Collector- Blood Moon September 2023 Solicits
- What If… 2000AD & Judge Dredd Merged With Battle/Action
- Penguin Random House/Del Rey UK New Manga/Webtoon Imprint Inklore
- Jeff Smith to Collect All His Pre-Bone Thorn Strips for the First Time
- Shaky Kane Monster Fan Club in Floating World September 2023 Solicits
- Ben Templesmith's Seance Room in Source Point September 2023 Solicits
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E02
- Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023
LITG one year ago, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- Atari Reveals 50th Anniversary Limited Edition 2600 Cartridges
- When Ryan Gosling Wears Pirated Fan Art Of Ncuti Gatwa As Doctor Who
- GI Joe Week: Spirit Iron-Knife Redefined For A New Generation
- Tonight Is TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
- Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
- The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
- Batman Gets Married To Catwoman Today- The Daily LITG 28th June 2022
- Chip Mosher Leaves ComiXology, Bryce Gold Steps Up In His Place
- Corvus Comics Bought By Christian Book Publisher David C Cook
- Molly Knox Ostertag & Xanthe Bouma Creates D&D Graphic Novels
- Mega & Dead Kingdom in Red 5 Comics September 2022 Solicits
- Biden's Titans Vs Elon Musk #1 Homages Jim Lee's X-Men #1
- Source Wall & Genesis Fragment In Action Comics #1044 (Spoilers)
- Saga Of A Doomed Universe in CEX September 2022 Solicits
- Graham Coxon, RZA and Alter Bridge in Z2 September 2022 Solicits
- Hellfate #1 Launches in Blood Moon Comics September 2022 Solicits
LITG two years ago, When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder
- When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Red X Revelations In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: X-Factor #10 Has Massive Impact, End Hellfire Gala
- The Notorious 1950s Moment of Dick Ayers' Manhunt #14, Up for Auction
- The First Look Inside Tom Taylor & Ivan Coello's Marvel Dark Ages
- Every First Appearance in Skybound X From #1 to #5
- Annalise's Special Dish, New Graphic Novel Series By J de laVega
- A Stitch Revealed In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
- Mike Hawthorne Leaves Daredevil for New Pastures
- JJ Abrams' Co-Writer LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood, Boom's Next Big Hit?
- Psycho Pirate's Reality Explodes In Infinite Frontier Secret Files
- Is DC Comics Teasing a New All-Star Squadron Comic Book Series?
LITG three years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
When everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- DC Comics Replaces Print Previews With Checklist Posters
- When The Taliban Put A Bounty On The Writer Of Batman
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Is Kitty Pryde an External As Well? Is That How She Comes Back?
- Batman Booms, Empyre Slumps in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Rob Pontefract of Forbidden Planet, London.
- Chris D'Lando of ReedPOP and C2E2
- Jenni Scott, comics reference historian, convention organiser.
- Jen Davidson, formerly of Atomic Comics
- Adriano Batista, comics artist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
