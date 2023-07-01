Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aew, newlitg, wwe

Pharoah The Dog in The Daily LITG, the 1st of July, 2023

There's nothing Bleeding Cool readers like more than a story about a dog. And Pharoah jumping from the AEW to WWE Raw ticked all those boxes.

There's nothing that Bleeding Cool readers like more than a story about a dog. And Pharoah jumping from the AEW to WWE Raw has, apparently, ticked all those boxes. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

AEW Star Dog Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125

LITG two yeara ago, Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder

LITG three years ago, Wolverine, Red Hood, Superman

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG four years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Paknadel , co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed

, co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed Mike Baron , creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus.

, creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus. Luis Guaragna, artist on Strangeways

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Pharoah Pharoah Pharoah Pharoah Pharoah Pharoah

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!