Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, distribution, lunar, Philbo, Philviews, Prana

Philbo Distribution Sends Philviews To Print, Discount, Returns & FOC

Philbo Distribution sends their Philviews comics catalogue to print, flattens discount, adds returns and halves FOC time

Article Summary Philbo Distribution sends its Philviews comics catalogue to print in 2027, giving retailers a physical indie ordering guide.

Philbo introduces a flat 50% retailer discount on every order, replacing lower rates and eliminating tiered minimums.

A new limited returns policy lets comic shops send back eligible books within 30 days, based on order value.

Philbo also cuts Final Order Cutoff from 60 days to 30, letting retailers order indie comics closer to release.

Philbo Distribution is gearing up for a bigger 2027. The indie-focused distributor is rolling out a printed catalogue, a flat 50% retailer discount on every order, a limited, no-questions-asked return policy, and a Final Order Cutoff reduced from 60 days to 30. Just the kind of thing that critic Atom Freeman, of Prana, has been criticising them for.

Starting on the 1st of January, 2027, participating shops will receive a physical catalogue to browse upcoming independent titles that are too small for Lunar or Penguin Random House, and to plan inventory. Philbo is also going to a simple 50% discount on every order, no matter the size, no minimums, no complicated tiers. That is a step up from the 40% they were previously defending against retailer complaints and their original launch.

Philbo Distribution is also adding a limited return program so that retailers can return eligible books within 30 days, with allowances based on order value (excluding shipping): two books on orders up to $100, four on orders up to $250, and six on orders above that. It's a small gesture but might be a valuable one in tough times and might even get retailers to give them more of a go, especially as their Final Order Cut Off is dropping to 30 days, so shops can order closer to release. I might pop by the Prana DM livestream later today to get their reaction…

Comic book publisher Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc., owned and run by CEO Phillip Russertt, launched Philbo Distribution in 2025, in the wake of Diamond's bankruptcy, as a new independent publisher distribution company, from comic book publishers to comic book stores. As for the name, Phil Russertt told us, "I'm a huge Lord of the Rings fan and have big hobbit-like feet, so my wife calls me Philbo," and now that's what Phil names everything else. Including the Philviews version of Diamond's Previews…

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