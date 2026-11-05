Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: gorillaz, jamie hewlett, Phoo Action, tank girl

Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee By Jamie Hewlett Without Losing A Kidney

Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee by Jamie Hewlett now available in Standard Edition so no need to lose a kidney

Article Summary Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee by Jamie Hewlett is finally out in Standard Edition after delays, with 463 pages of remastered content.

Titan’s new hardback keeps the comics, scripts and behind-the-scenes material while dropping the pricey deluxe extras.

The Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham collection adds a new afterword plus a fan art chapter celebrating Phoo Action readers.

Originally launched in The Face in 1996, Phoo Action returns in a more affordable edition for cult comics and Gorillaz fans.

It's been quiet on the Phoo front for a while. In fact, it's been quiet on most fronts involving this particular Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham project since Titan, in their infinite wisdom, pushed the Standard Edition of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee back a whole year from those heady plans of 2025 after it got dropped by Z2 Comics. After an extended spell in publishing purgatory, the thing has finally emerged, alive, kicking and ready for the world. New hardback, fresh fan art, 463 pages of remastered comics and behind-the-scenes material, and a cheeky little unboxing teaser. Phoo Phans can unclench.

The Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Standard Edition is out at bookshops and online retailers this monthcfor half the price. It sports a redesigned satin-laminated hardback cover and contains the same hefty slab of restored comics, unseen artwork, scripts, stories and behind-the-scenes material that made the earlier, considerably more extravagant editions such glorious (and expensive) monstrosities. No gatefolds, giclée prints, fancy bindings or deluxe doohickeys this time around. But it's not simply the Deluxe Edition in a cheaper frock. They've reconfigured the book to include an all-new Afterword and a dedicated chapter celebrating the winners of their Phan Art competition, which meant some re-jiggery throughout. Same big ol' slab of PHOO, with a few fresh surprises stuffed between the covers. And, best of all for most people, you can get your hands on it without having to sell a kidney.

For those who somehow missed the earlier iterations: this is the Silver Jubilee collection of the cult strip that started life as Get the Freebies in The Face in 1996, from Jamie Hewlett (pre-Gorillaz, post-Tank Girl) and Mat Wakeham. Terry Phoo, Whitey Action and the various mutants and Freebies on the streets of London. There was a BBC Three pilot in 2008 with Jaime Winstone that never became a series. The whole thing has had a long, stop-start history through different publishers before Titan eventually brought out the deluxe versions in late 2024. The Standard Edition was the more accessible one that kept getting delayed. Now it's here.

The Phan Art chapter is a nice touch. Working with Glowrillazart, they invited fans to interpret Terry, Whitey, the Freebies and the rest of the dysfunctional mutant family. The winning entries – ranging from the faithfully faithful to the gloriously unhinged – now have their own permanent little corner in the book alongside Hewlett's original work. A small bit of the Phooniverse immortalised in print next to the source material. Not the usual approach for these kinds of collections, but it fits the long, slightly chaotic life this property has had.

There's also a new unboxing teaser for the Standard Edition ("It's big. It's blue. It's hard. And it's finally coming out of the box"), with the full unboxing and in-depth breakdown promised soon. The previous deluxe and super deluxe versions were collector objects with cloth spines, gilded edges, prints, patches and the rest. This one is the version most people will actually be able to own and read without treating it like a limited art object.

After the Z2 Comics false start, the Titan deluxe rollout, and then the Standard Edition getting shoved back a year, it's mildly surprising the thing made it out at all. But 463 pages of remastered Hewlett-era mutant crime-fighting, plus the fan art and new afterword, is a solid enough reason for the wait if you've been tracking this particular piece of 90s British comics history. Available now. No kidney required.

Phoo Action Deluxe Edition by Jamie Hewlett, Matthew Wakeham

Celebrate 25 years of the universe created by Gorillaz star Jamie Hewlett, in the iconic style that spearheads the band's success, with this silver jubilee compilation of comics, scripts, and an assortment of behind-the-scenes material of the franchise. For fans of the cult-classic Tank Girl, The Face magazine, and the Collector's crown jewel for unconventional crime-fighting. Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips take center stage in the Standard Edition of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. The popular duo of Whitey Action and Terry Phoo are once again battling side-by-side, as the edition celebrates the 25th anniversary since the creation of the Phoo Action universe. However, the celebrations are cut short on Whitey's 18th birthday, and the protagonists are forced to combat their notorious foes 'The Freebies', who are among the mutants that have returned to the streets of London and are once again wreaking havoc. Gripping storylines ensure that new and dedicated Phoo Action fans are enthralled. This sleek and stunning book is a must-have for collectors and comic fans alike, presenting Hewlett's signature graphic novel style and Mat Wakeham's design and narrative mastery in all its intended glory. The longtime collaborators deliver a unique blend of irreverent humor, unconventional crime-fighting, and mutant mayhem. Readers gain an insight into the creative minds behind not only Phoo Action, but also the cult-classic Tank Girl and groundbreaking Gorillaz projects. Learn about the elusive Hewlett, rumored to be Banksy, and appreciate the renowned drawing style that spearheads Gorillaz's stardom. Whether you're a Phoo Action enthusiast, Gorillaz fanatic, 'The Face' admirer, or a collector seeking an extraordinary addition to your shelf, Phoo Action promises an action-packed adventure and immersive experience. $49.99

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