Piranha Comics Wants To Employ Former Comic Shop Employees In London

London has had a number of comic book stores over the years, some have been and gone. But Piranha Comics, with stores in Kingston Upon Thames, Bromley and soon in Watford is looking to find folk who used to work in those stores and maybe get them back into the game.

I had a meeting with Piranha Comics chain owner Bek this morning, who laid out his plan of opening new comic book stores around London., He has seen sales increase during lockdown and has seen another bump in sales coming out again. His plan is to stay out of central London and open stores in the hotspots around London, as Londoners are more likely to be shopping locally and less going into Central London to work or shop.

With employment being a challenge for many right now, and high street shedding thousands of jobs, Piranha Comics is one actively recruiting those with retail experience – especially comic book retailer experience – and are available right now.

If that's you, it might be an idea to get in touch.

Here's Bek standing next to a Kingston Upon Thames advertising hoarding featuring his good self. It's part of an advertising initiative being taken by Kingston to promote local retailers.

At a time when many are afraid of sharks circling in the water, it turns out that it might be quite a good thing to be a Piranha. Oh, yes, and they are also buying collections. You can get in touch through their Facebook page – and see just the kind of thing they are selling on their eBay page. Piranha Comics are currently:

Piranha Comics Bromley

246 High St,

Bromley BR1 1PQ

Piranha Comics Kingston Upon Thames

Unit G 17, Crown Arcade,

9 Union Street, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1RP

With The Parade in Watford currently in their sights…