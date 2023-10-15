Posted in: Comics | Tagged: All Yes Good, Hardhat Wombat

Plants Vs. Zombies Creator Gives Hardhat Wombat New Release Date

Get ready to be number one at utilizing number two, as the new game Hardhat Wombat will be coming out next week for PC via Stream.

Indie game developer and publisher All Yes Good, the minds behind Plants Vs. Zombies, have a new game on the way next week with Hardhat Wombat. The latest game to come out from the studio that was created by George Fan, the studio has created an all-new cute puzzle-platformer construction game featuring a cuddly wombat who takes his work seriously in a very different way. You'll run around the worksite where you will do your best to become number one by using number two as you deftly stack blocks of poo to build up that area you're working on.

It is literally the most ridiculous premise they could come up with for a new title, and to be honest, it's charming in both the creativity behind it and the simplicity of the game, as they have made 92 levels for you to work through in this format. Complete with the cutest version of the sound effect you would expect when making your materials. You can check out the trailer below to get a better idea of how the game plays out as it will officially release on PC via Steam on October 24.

"From the creator of Plants vs. Zombies, Hardhat Wombat is a cute puzzle-platformer construction game based on the most interesting fact in the world: wombats have cube-shaped poo. Doo-doo your best to deftly stack blocks of poo and complete increasingly perplexing constructions. Can you become number one at number two?"

Puzzle and platform your way through 92 levels of poo-stacking fun!

Traverse through seven worlds, each with its own unique building material, like vines made of broccoli and gum bubbles that float upward.

Encounter a variety of level types, including brain-bending Dynamite levels and action-packed Beetle Hunt levels.

Unlock additional game modes, including the Daily Gauntlet, where you can compete against other players for wombat pooping supremacy!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!