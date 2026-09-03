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Poison Ivy's Bad Seeds Find Their Meat Proxies In Batgirl (Spoilers)

Poison Ivy's Bad Seeds Find Their Meat Proxies In Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa (Spoilers)

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Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa, from DC Comics this week, dives into the Bad Seeds crossover, as Mayor Poison Ivy does a deal with the Parliament Of Trees to give Gotham to them, filling the city with prehistoric plants and terraforming the city. We've seen the plant monsters in the sewers,

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

…and that the tendrils have certain prehensile abilities,

Why Are No Other DC Superheroes Helping Out Batman In Bad Seeds?
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

…. the communications are down as the atmosphere changes…

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

…but there's more…

Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa
Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa

Batgirl said the thing! She said the name of the thing! Only in internal monologue but still!

Bad Seeds (Spoilers)
Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa

And as Poison Ivy's prehistoric flowers begin to poison Gotham as the atmosphere gets heavier, so the people are changing…

Bad Seeds (Spoilers)
Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa

I believe the nom de jeur is "Meat proxies"… used for A.I. that use humans to do their bidding or store their creations, but I think this fits as well, don't you?

Bad Seeds (Spoilers)
Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa

Who wants to be a plant puppet? Dance Gothamite, dance! Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa is published by DC Comics… check the latest Bad Seeds event schedule here.

Gotham General Is Now Coming Out Only After Batman: Bad Seeds Is Over
Batman: Bad Seeds checklist, Bleeding Cool style

Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa
Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Bà Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens. With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night…or will this night off actually kill her? 9/2/26

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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