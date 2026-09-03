Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, batgirl

Poison Ivy's Bad Seeds Find Their Meat Proxies In Batgirl (Spoilers)

Poison Ivy's Bad Seeds Find Their Meat Proxies In Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa (Spoilers)

Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa, from DC Comics this week, dives into the Bad Seeds crossover, as Mayor Poison Ivy does a deal with the Parliament Of Trees to give Gotham to them, filling the city with prehistoric plants and terraforming the city. We've seen the plant monsters in the sewers,

…and that the tendrils have certain prehensile abilities,

…. the communications are down as the atmosphere changes…

…but there's more…

Batgirl said the thing! She said the name of the thing! Only in internal monologue but still!

And as Poison Ivy's prehistoric flowers begin to poison Gotham as the atmosphere gets heavier, so the people are changing…

I believe the nom de jeur is "Meat proxies"… used for A.I. that use humans to do their bidding or store their creations, but I think this fits as well, don't you?

Who wants to be a plant puppet? Dance Gothamite, dance! Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa is published by DC Comics… check the latest Bad Seeds event schedule here.

Batgirl #23 by Tate Brombal. Takeshi Miyazawa

Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Bà Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens. With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night…or will this night off actually kill her? 9/2/26

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