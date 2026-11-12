Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jessica Fong, Liminal Cafe, queer comics, Supernatural, thought bubble

Poison Ivy's Jessica Fong Brings A Liminal Cafe To Thought Bubble

Jessica Fong's Liminal Cafe at Thought Bubble, "a supernatural queer story of two baristas serving to lost souls in an ever-changing cafe"

Article Summary Jessica Fong brings Liminal Cafe to Thought Bubble, debuting a supernatural queer comic about two baristas serving lost souls.

Liminal Cafe blends eldritch cottagecore, tea, and tragedy, following an ever-changing cafe and its comfortingly haunted duo.

Fong says Jessica Fong's Liminal Cafe explores memory, trauma, and dissociation through scrapbooking and tactile storytelling.

Thought Bubble 2026 marks the UK festival debut of Jessica Fong's Liminal Cafe, with Fong appearing at Travelling Man Hall.

Jessica Fong is a Californian comic book creator best known for their Poison Ivy covers series, as well as a range of covers for DC, Marvel, Mad Cave Studios, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Heroic Signatures, and more. As well as Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, Critical Role's Midst, Fandom Inc., Nova and Mali Publishing, and Marvel Snap. But they have also been working on a small-press comic book with a very different tone and look, which is making its way to Thought Bubble this weekend in Harrogate, England.

Liminal Cafe, "a supernatural queer story of two baristas serving to lost souls in an ever-changing cafe" will be sold by Jessica Fong at Travelling Man Hall, table A5, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition. Jessica Fong has spoken about the comic book on social media over the last year, saying

"I've been privately making little moments for the Liminal Cafe, a story about 2 baristas serving to lost souls in an ever-changing cafe. If you like eldritch cottagecore, tea, queer stories, and a personal touch, you can follow along here… Obsessed with my little shifter and tired barista~ They are my comfort eldritch cottagecore tragic duo"

"There's a big theme around memory. Some pages meant to be torn out, folded, ripped, written/drawn on, or given to others. It might be corny, but if you've struggled with memory because of trauma or dissociation like me & grew up with Amelia's Notebook, Muffy's Scrapbook, Rayearth, etc then this may connect with you. Mindfulness & tactile records are how I've kept any meaningful memories intact. Especially as an adult, it's helped recall & nurture the habit of slowing down & appreciating the small things. Even if it isn't executed well, I'm really proud this element from my personal journey has made its way into the narrative project. Scrapbooking, creating, diarying, all within a cafe that just wants to give a space for wandering souls to figure things out on their own time and at their own pace."

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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