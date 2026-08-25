Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, gotham, poison ivy, Vandal Savage

Poison Ivy's Plan For Batman: Bad Seeds, And Where Is #50? (Spoilers)

Gotham Mayor Pamela Isley's plan for Batman: Bad Seeds... and where is Poison Ivy #50? (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the launch of Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 and the Bad Seeds Prelude, Poison Ivy #47. We've had a look at what's happening in Sunset, with prehistoric plants bursting through Gotham's structure, terraforming the city, as Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage takes his fascist TUCO squad onto the streets against Mayor Pamela Isley, Poison Ivy, and the destruction she is bringing as she gives Gotham to the Parliament of Trees. But the question not answered, not even in the Gotham Gossip, is why. Well… we have seen growing public opposition to Poison Ivy's environmental agenda in office…

And how she is beset by the Parliament Of Trees on one side and Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage on the other. And it looks like she might take the equivalent of ducking when both enemies fire their guns at her from opposite directions…

And that's the plan. That's the deal. And hey, if the people reject her, why not reject them right back?

Remember folks, she is still the bad guy… and in Bad Seeds: Sunset, it happens.

And so everything is going prehistoric…

And then there's the issue of what comes afterwards with Batman #15 and Poison Ivy #50. Only the first, with Batman called on to investigate the murder of Bruce Wayne, is listed in DC Comics' November 2026 solicits and solicitations (and I have some thoughts about that here)… but what of Poison Ivy #50, seemingly missing? Don't worry…

Previously, Matt Fraction had said "At the end of Bad Seeds, Poison Ivy #50 comes out. Poison Ivy is such an incredible book, and I, just as a fan, was like, "How can I help? I love it so much." They said, "You need to work with Willow to do this thing that will pay off these six years of stories she has done"… Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. At the end of Bad Seeds, Willow is going to be at Poison Ivy 50, it feels like the line is full of that kind of calibre of work… "There's not a bad book in the bunch. Poison Ivy was supposed to be a miniseries. And when we're done with Bad Seeds, she's going to hit Poison Ivy 50. And that is a book that is sustained on quality, vision and idiosyncrasy. Nobody else could tell this story the way it is, and I love it. So it was a chance to pay attention, remind everybody there's a lot of cool stuff going on."

G Willow Wilson posted to BlueSky, "Yes, there is most certainly an Issue 50–and it's one of the best issues of anything I've ever written, in my unbiased opinion. It may have been shifted by a week or two to accommodate event stuff (I don't have the schedule in front of me)." And plans for after #50? "We are riding this bus til the wheels come off!"

POISON IVY #47

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

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