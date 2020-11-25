Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring – Daily LITG, 25th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: From Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Marvel Officially Cancel Dark Agnes, Daily Bugle, Morbius MIA No More
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- The Masked Singer Season 4 Finds Group C Giving Thanks; Clues Update
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- AWA Upshot Studios Offers Thanksgiving Graphic Novel Giveaway
- Justice League in Future State, Spread Across The Millennia
- Where Will Nightwing and Harley Quinn End Up In Future State?
- Superman, Superwoman And Moon Immigrants In DC's Future State
- Legion Of Super-Heroes: Future State In The Year 5000 AD?
- Spawn #313 Introduces "Plague Spawn" In December
- Mayor Nakano? Detective Comics #1031 and DC Future State Spoilers
- The Full Timeline For DC Comics Future State – Metropolis Midnighter?
- Could Superman Be A 9/11-Style Terrorist (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Aquaman, Supergirl – and Superwomen – in New DC Comics Collections
LITG One year ago, Avengers was going back to the beginning.
And FOC went very wrong indeed.
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- "Watchmen" – Damon Lindelof: "Going to Be More"; Open to Returning
- Ed Boon Teases "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans With More Mileena Posts
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "408 Request Timeout": Elliot's Spiraling [PREVIEW]
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- "The Sandman" – Neil Gaiman: Morpheus' Timeline, Other DCU Characters
LITG Two years ago, elections were far more entertaining.
And Timeless was closing the loop.
- San Francisco Validates an Election with D&D Dice
- NBC's 'Timeless' Series Finale Won't End with Lucy, Wyatt or Rufus
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
- Marvel Comics Removes James Gunn From Cover Of Silver Surfer Omnibus
- Abrams Cancels Dave McKean Suicide Bomber Comic After Concerns Expressed
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Local Comic Shop Day
- New Comics Day
- Webinar: Applied Comics hosted by The Animation Workshop and cartoonist Andy Warner. Sign up here. Noon-5pm ET.
- Comic Carnage by Chris Sivak, hosted by Untitled Ensemble, Online Event, 6.30pm ET.
- Comics, Space, and Class: Presentation of a Swedish-language Essay, hosted by Malmö University Institute for Urban Research, 11am ET.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Claremont, longstanding writer of X-Men.
- Edward Greenberg, owner of Collector's Paradise, Los Angeles.
- Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor, Boom Studios
- Darryl Ayo Brathwaite, comics reviewer, cartoonist.
- Michael Bagu, former Market Research Manager at Marvel Entertainment
- Federico Dallocchio, artist on Starcraft, Batman, Failsafe, Modern Warfare
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Supernatural, Animal Crossing, Walking Dead, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.