Pokémon GO, Royal Rumble, Jonathan Hickman – Daily LITG, 2nd Feb 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, WWE, X-Men or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- Royal Rumble 2021 – WWE Hates Us So Of Course Roman Wins Over KO
- Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men
- Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Larvitar Outside Of Pokémon GO
- MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
- Thor Is Now An Atheist In Heroes Reborn #1-4 For May 2021
- Marvel Legends Maestro Now Available To Order From Hasbro
- Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #2 Goes Back To The New 52
- Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let the Television Binge Begin
- Tom King's Suspicions About Donald Trump Gaining Traction?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- In Teddy We Trust #1 – Free Comic, Just Leave Me A Review
- Valiant to Make Collectibles Even More Useless with Blockchain
- Are Reddit Short-Squeezing Red X? Future State: Teen Titans Expolodes
- Is Mephisto The Big Bad Of Avengers, Heroes Reborn And WandaVision?
- Is $222 For Invincible #1 9.8 A Steal Right Now?
- The Bleeding Cool First Review of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Comic Book
- Something Is Killing The Children #15 Last One Until May 2020
- Mindless Speculation: Will Jane Foster Be The New Phoenix?
- Something Is Killing The Children TPB For $70, Order Form For $150
- Nikki Giovanni Creates Black Panther Story For Tales Of Wakanda
LITG one year ago – it was Frank Miller Vs DC Over Credits
And it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh.
- Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
- Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
- Exactly What Happened Between Bruce Wayne And Barbara Gordon That So Estranged Dick Grayson On Batman Beyond? (SPOILERS)
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
- "The Gentlemen" Review: Quintessential Guy Ritchie Sprinkled With Casual Racism
- First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
- Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
- Eric M Esquivel and Eddie Berganza Launch New Comics Publisher. Yup.
- "Starship Troopers" Bugs Come to Life with Good Smile Company
LITG two years ago – Overwatch dropped prices
And Dr Samuel Beckett hoped his next leap would be the leap home.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Geraldine Viswanathan Responds to 'Ms. Marvel' Fan Casting
- 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Why the 'Iron Man 3' Actor's Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ilias Kyriazis, comic book creator on Collapser, Dirk Gently, Blood Opera and Manifesto.
- Micah Ian Wright, writer of Stormwatch. For a bit.
- Bob Schreck, editor, publisher, founder of Oni Comics.
- Ramon Gil, founder/organiser of FIT Diversity Comic Con
- Sally Jane Hurst, artist and colourist on Judge Dredd.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.