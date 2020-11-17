Pokémon GO & The Boys – The Daily LITG, 17th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO to The Boys – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO & The Boys – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series
- Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?
- My Hero Academia Gets Heroic In New Wave of Funko Pops
- New Pokémon GO Event Brings Shiny Slowpoke & Return Of Shiny Meltan
- Diamond Select Toys Boba Fett Figure Is Hitting Stores Now
- Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers Last Week
- All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020
- DC Comics Recalls Blackest Night Brightest Day Boxset Over Fake Glues
- Fear the Walking Dead, TWD World Beyond: CRM Clues, Theories Update
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther Returns, Off Missing In Action List
- Wolverine Beats Death Metal In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Seven Secrets #3 Secret Variant So Secret Almost No One Saw It
- Byte-Sized #1 FOCs Today – And Everything Else From Cullen Bunn?
- Did Rorschach Create A Character Like The Question? (Spoilers)
- The Complete Grandville L'Intégrale From Bryan Talbot In 2021
- Vixen Return Confirmed by DC Comics For Truth & Justice In 2021
- Forbidden Planet International Also Has A Lockdown Click & Collect
One year ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17
And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
- "The Masked Singer" Week #6 Delivers Mind-Blowing Unmasking [Review]
- Does Lois Lane #8 Solicitation Support the 'Cuck Kent' Theory?
- "Doctor Who": With "Children in Need", It's The Doctor to the Rescue!
- "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
- Batwoman Meets Supergirl For the First Time! Plus Solicitation Issues, DC Giants in Walmart for November
- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" – The CW Releases Preview Images
- David F. Walker, John Timms Join Young Justice Creative Team in February
- Superman and Batman Launch a New Surveillance Status Quo in February
Two years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig
And it was all because of social media.
- Marvel Cancels All Of Star Wars: Shadow Of Vader by Chuck Wendig
- The New 'Superboy Prime' Look For Jonathan Kent?
- Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Was Detective Comics Before Batman Cancelled Over Racial Concerns?
- Stan Lee Tribute to Run on Marvel Comics Covers in December and January
Happening today
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Comic Strip Book Club: Peanuts hosted by Morris Park Branch Library 4-5pm ET.
- Comic Book Beehive Discussion, Pie in the Sky by Remy Lai, online event, hosted by Winder Public Library, 5pm ET.
- Will Sliney: Marvel & Star Wars Comic Book Artist, hosted by Appalachian Popular Programming Society, 6pm ET.
- Comics and Cookies: "This Place: 150 Years Retold" hosted by Monroe County Public Library (Indiana), 3.30-4.30pm ET.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.
- Artist and colourist José Villarrubia
- Marco Lopez, writer on Massively Effective,
- Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan
- Jeff Brennan, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.
- Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank
- Jason Moore, inker on The Crusades, Evil Ernie, Batman
