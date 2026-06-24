Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket Drops Everyday Wonders Booster Pack June 29

Pokémon TCG Pocket has revealed several cards coming to the Everyday Wonders booster pack, set to be released on June 29.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket launches the Everyday Wonders booster pack on June 29, adding a cozy-themed expansion to collect.

New Pokémon TCG Pocket cards include Pikachu, Piplup, Snorlax, Greedent, and Sylveon with charming art.

Everyday Wonders brings fresh deck options to Pokémon TCG Pocket without pushing the game into overpowered territory.

July 2026 Pokémon TCG Pocket events include an Emblem Event, Community Week, and Hisuian Zorua promo battles.

The Pokémon Company and DeNA have revealed the next booster pack coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket, as players will soon be able to play with Everyday Wonders. This shorthand to this is they're adding a number of cards that haven't been included in the game before, but you're only getting a small selection that can improve your deck without making it too overpowered. Some of the new options you'll have available to you include Pikachu, Piplup, and Snorlax. What's more, they are planning a number of events to happen through July 2026, so you'll be busy with things in the meantime. For now, enjoy the trailer as the set will drop on June 29.

Experience Everyday Wonders With The Latest Pokémon TCG Pocket Expansion

This expansion is overflowing with cuteness, and Pikachu, Piplup, Snorlax, Greedent, and Sylveon are the stars of this adorable show. This expansion focuses on the charming and cozy aspects of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, with colorful illustrations featuring Pokémon dozing off, posing sweetly, or simply having an absolute blast. You can make your new cards even cuter with a set of adorable backdrops and covers depicting all the featured Pokémon, available on Tuesday, June 30.

July Events

A variety of events will be available throughout July to help you sharpen your skills and expand your collection.

Early to mid-July: Take on other players in the Everyday Wonders Emblem Event! You can earn emblems based on how many battles you win and complete missions to earn shinedust and other helpful items.

Take on other players in the Everyday Wonders Emblem Event! You can earn emblems based on how many battles you win and complete missions to earn shinedust and other helpful items. Mid-July: During the Community Week event, special missions will be available where you can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, special accessories, and other rewards.

During the Community Week event, special missions will be available where you can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, special accessories, and other rewards. Mid- to late July: By winning special solo battles, you can score B series vol. 10 promo packs featuring Hisuian Zorua during the Hisuian Zorua Drop Event. You can also obtain Growlithe and Emolga cards during a wonder pick event!

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