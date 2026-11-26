Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Fahrenheit 451, graphic novel, ray bradbury, victor santos

Polar's Victor Santos Adapts Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 For Comics

Polar's Victor Santos adapts Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 as a graphic novel for 2027

Titan Comics will publish a hardcover graphic novel adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, written and illustrated by Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated artist Victor Santos, in July, 2027. The 160-page full-colour book is fully approved by the Bradbury Estate which is nice… take a look at the comic book before it bursts into flames.

Fahrenheit 451

Author & Illustrator Victor Santos

The hauntingly prophetic classic tale, from one of the most celebrated authors of the 20th century, reimagined into a gripping, stylish graphic novel approved by the Bradbury Estate. Eisner and Harvey award nominated artist Victor Santos (Polar) adapts Ray Bradbury's most famous work, blending dystopian science fiction with classic pulp-noir.

Guy Montag is a fireman in a world on the brink of war but dominated by TV. A place where literature is on the brink of extinction. In this society, firemen don't put out fires; they start them to destroy the most illegal commodities: books, along with the houses in which they are hidden. Montag never questions the destruction he causes, returning each day to his dull life and his wife, Mildred, who spends all day with her digital, fictional, "family". Everything changes when he meets his quirky neighbor, Clarisse. She opens his eyes to a past where people lived without fear and a present where the ideas in books are more powerful than the mindless but all-consuming noise of the TV. But a series of tragedies and traumatic brushes with death pull the wool from Montag's eyes. From that moment on, he starts questioning everything he's ever known and begins hiding books in his home. But when his secret is discovered, he must run for his life… From Eisner and Harvey award nominated artist Victor Santos (Polar, Rashomon, Bad Girls) comes a brilliantly noir-Esque adaptation of a legendary classic novel on the impacts of censorship of literature. HC, 160pp, FC, $24.99 On Sale Date: July 27, 2027

Victore Santos is the Eisner and Harvey nominee creator and co-creator of graphic novels such as Filthy Rich, Rashomon, Bad Girls, Against Hope and Violent Love. He has worked with Netflix, Fnac, Porsche, the video game company Corvus Belli, and artists such as Deadmau5. His tetralogy Polar, published by Dark Horse, was adapted into an original Netflix live-action movie starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and rights to other works are in various stages of development.

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