Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Joanna Poupaki, Live Your Myth, pop-up, thought bubble

Pop-Up Comic Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki Jumps To Thought Bubble

Pop-Up comic book Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki jumps to Thought Bubble at Harrogate, England, tomorrow

Article Summary Pop-Up comic book Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki heads to Thought Bubble 2026 at Bubbleboy Hall, table D5a.

Live Your Myth uses handmade pop-up mechanisms to explore tourism, hyper-commercialisation, and hidden realities.

Thought Bubble returns to Harrogate for its twentieth edition, celebrating comics, illustration, animation, and small press.

The UK’s biggest comic art festival began in Leeds in 2007 and now fills a full week before the Harrogate weekend show.

I love a good pop-up comic book. and this looks just the ticket. Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki will be at Bubbleboy Hall, table D5a, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition tomorrow at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, and I am currently on the bus to get a Boris bike to get to the train to get there from London, so I need all the tactile entertainment I can get.

"Playing with what is shown and what lies behind, the ideal and the real, this collection addresses hyper-commercialisation and tourism through interactive, handmade pop-up book mechanisms." Here's how it looks…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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