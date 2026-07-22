Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: flash, green lantern, harley quinn, KO, lex luthor

Post K.O. Powers & Prophecies In The DC Universe Right Now (Spoilers)

Post K.O. Powers and Prophecies In The DC Universe in Flash #35, Justice League Unlimited #21, Harley Quinn #64, and Green Lantern #37

Article Summary Omega Energy is rewriting the DC Universe, boosting powers and warping heroes, villains, and threats across multiple titles.

In The Flash #35, Wally West expands his precognition, using the Speed Force to prevent disasters before they happen.

Harley Quinn battles the fallout of being split in two, while Green Lantern shows Omega Energy empowering DC Universe trolls.

Justice League Unlimited hints Batman and Lex Luthor may be seeing the future, as DC Universe prophecies begin unfolding.

The DC K.O. event saw Omega Energy flood the DC Universe, granting certain DC Comics characters increased powers… as The Flash uses his powers to extend his new precognition, and what the Speed Force can do with it.

Even as Lex Luthor is berating Batman for his lack of…. vision.

The Flash is trying to extend his Speed Force-fuelled algorithm further and further.

So, as Harley Quinn is still dealing with being split in two by the Omega Energy and literally becoming self-destructive as a result…

Wally West is just getting creepy with it.

Did he see that Doctor Who episode, Midnight? He seems to have seen everything else…

The Omega Energy also seems to have given a new life to the trolls, online and offline in the DC Universe…

And while Wally West is getting the ability to fix everything, evberywhere all at once, something impossible and godlike…

For Batman and Lex Luthor, they get a vision of the next Justice League Quarterly, Knight Vision…

Justice League Unlimited #21 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio, Green Lantern #37 by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico. The Flash #35 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry, Harley Quinn #64 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares are all published by DC Comics today…

Justice League Unlimited #21 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

Guy Gardner has screwed up—and now his Justice Gang is caught in the middle of a war between intergalactic powers to claim the powers of the Justice League! Meanwhile, the League—divided over the villain amnesty rule—is in tumult, with hero against hero! 22/7/26 $3.99

Guy Gardner has screwed up—and now his Justice Gang is caught in the middle of a war between intergalactic powers to claim the powers of the Justice League! Meanwhile, the League—divided over the villain amnesty rule—is in tumult, with hero against hero! 22/7/26 $3.99 Green Lantern #37 by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico

There's only one rule you need to abide by when going online, and Kyle just broke it. "Don't feed the trolls!" takes on new meaning when a series of death threats pointed at Odyssey reveal a malevolent force that doesn't take kindly to being mocked by Earth's Green Lantern! 22/7/26 $3.99

There's only one rule you need to abide by when going online, and Kyle just broke it. "Don't feed the trolls!" takes on new meaning when a series of death threats pointed at Odyssey reveal a malevolent force that doesn't take kindly to being mocked by Earth's Green Lantern! 22/7/26 $3.99 The Flash #35 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Flash confronts Heat Wave on the sea floor—and in doing so has a breakthrough about how he can help the most people with his Flashes of Insight! After consulting with Mr. Terrific, Wally begins using the Speed Force—in combination with lightspeed passes throughout the city—to gather more data than he's ever done and begins using it to help people before they get hurt! And best of all: It works. Even peeking just a second into the future lets the Flash give Central City its first day where nothing goes wrong, and not a single accident occurs—and not even an attempted bank robbery by one of his Rogues can stop that! All that's left now is to scale it up…to a level the world has never seen! 22/7/26 $3.99

Flash confronts Heat Wave on the sea floor—and in doing so has a breakthrough about how he can help the most people with his Flashes of Insight! After consulting with Mr. Terrific, Wally begins using the Speed Force—in combination with lightspeed passes throughout the city—to gather more data than he's ever done and begins using it to help people before they get hurt! And best of all: It works. Even peeking just a second into the future lets the Flash give Central City its first day where nothing goes wrong, and not a single accident occurs—and not even an attempted bank robbery by one of his Rogues can stop that! All that's left now is to scale it up…to a level the world has never seen! 22/7/26 $3.99 Harley Quinn #64 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

It's me, Harley, versus my own greatest enemies of all time—the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad! They're so bad you couldn't find a hole deep enough to lock these folks away in! We've got the legally distinct hunter guy, the backward arms guy, the penny pincher, the corporate art security man, the tech bros, and the worst of the lot—the squad's shadowy leader! This one's so evil they'd make Lex Luthor's secret flower garden wilt with just one glare! One glare! Don't get me started on what'd happen with two! 22/7/26 $3.99

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