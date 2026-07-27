Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Prince Of Cats Debuts in Todd McFarlane October 2026 Spawn Solicits

Prince Of Cats debuts in Todd McFarlane's October 2026 Spawn Universe Solicits from Image Comics

Article Summary Todd McFarlane’s October 2026 Spawn solicits introduce Prince of Cats in The Scorched #56 as a major new threat.

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Universe spotlights Al Simmons, King Spawn, Sherlee Johnson, Z, and Gunslinger.

Spawn #380, King Spawn #60, Gunslinger Spawn #59, and Spawn 77 #2 push dark new twists across October 2026.

Todd McFarlane’s October 2026 lineup also includes Spawn: Dead Zones TP and I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story.

The Scorched gains a dangerous new threat in the Prince of Cats, Al Simmons himself delivers brutal justice to the shadows, Sherlee Johnson confronts her inner darkness, Z has a terrifying new demonic burden, Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe in October 2026 (or whenever) as seen in the Gunslinger struggles with visions of his lost past, Spawn 77 reveals that those of Al Simmons, while in the present, Spawn has returned changed, and all of this make up's Spawn Universe in October 2026 (or whenever) as seen in the Image Comics October 2026 solicits and solicitations …. And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #8

STORY: DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART: JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B: CHRIS STEVENS VARIANT

COVER C: JONATHAN GLAPION VIRGIN VARIANT

As Beliafon digs through the Stranger's mind in search of answers, Sherlee comes face-to-face with what was taken from her. To move forward, she'll have to fight her inner demons. The problem is, they look just like her.

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 7

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTI

ART: JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A: PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS B&W VARIANT

THE DEVIL INSIDE: Beneath a waterfall, Z washes away the blood of battle as her wounds rapidly heal, revealing that she now carries the demon within her—the force keeping her alive, but one that hungers for souls and will take immense discipline to control. She explains that only a powerful shaman in the far north can remove it properly, and Ryder vows to accompany her until then, helping her keep the darkness contained. The three-part ways: Ryder and Z depart northward, while the Gunslinger returns to Lucy and Elroy, learning that the man meant to receive their cargo in Vulgate was killed in the crossfire. When the wagon's secret is revealed—a living mermaid—they decide the only rightful course is to return the creature to the sea, setting out together for the Gulf of Mexico.

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 7

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #59

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART/COVER A: CARLO BARBERI

COVER B: CARLO BARBERI B&W VARIANT

After battling Clown in Spring Valley, Gunslinger is left to deal with the bloody aftermath. Rattled by his visions of his sister, Amy, and his old life before being brought to this time, he fears he'll never make it back to the 1860s?

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21

KING SPAWN #60

STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A: FEDE MELE

COVER B: FEDE MELE VIRGIN VARIANT

Spawn has returned. But something in him has changed. Is he still the same man he was or has something dark taken control.

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21

THE SCORCHED #56

STORY: THOMAS HEALY

ART: ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B: DON AGUILLO VARIANT

The Team's recent actions have proven to be a success. New alliances have been brokered, new members have come forward, and Jessica finally feels like she is starting to make a difference, but there has been someone in the shadows, watching and waiting to reveal themselves. Now, the time has come—THE PRINCE OF CATS has arrived, and he is here to burn it all down!

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21

SPAWN #380

STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA VIRGIN VARIANT

Spawn is back in the city, but the evils that exist in the shadows have grown bold. They feel that they have earned their place among men, even if it is to subjugate them. But Al Simmons is here to teach them all a new lesson.

$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 28

SPAWN 77 #2 (OF 3)

STORY: TODD McFARLANE & MARK SPEARS

ART: MARK SPEARS

COVER A: SHAWN CRYSTAL

COVER B: MARK SPEARS VARIANT

Spawn has made it his mission to rid the city of the influence of organized crime. But, he has gained the interest of someone… DIVINE. That's not a good thing. And with a shocking twist that no one will see coming, everyone will be clamoring for the final issue of SPAWN 77.

$6.99 | 64 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 14

I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY TP

STORY: CHRIS KILLIAN & ANDREW SANDERS

ART: THOMAS NACHLIK, DAN KEMP & DAVE KEMP

COVER: BRETT BOOTH

When one troubled child receives a lump of coal from Santa, rather than the expected gift, it sets him on a bitter warpath to exact revenge upon Jolly Ol' Saint Nick. The hopes and fears of all the years are met with Sam and Twitch as they unwrap a series of grim clues and Spawn is called upon to confront the relentless tormentor and restore peace to the holiday season.

Collects I SAW SANTA #1-2

$12.99 | 104 pages | FC | M | On Sale October 28

SPAWN: DEAD ZONES TP

STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE & TODD MCFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH, CARLO BARBERI, ADELSO CORONA, DANIEL HENRIQUES, ROBERT NUGENT & JAY DAVID RAMOS

COVER: BRETT BOOTH & TODD McFARLANE

A GIANT-SIZE 10-ISSUE TRADE PAPERBACK!

Who will claim the vacant "Throne of Hell"? Will this individual be worthy of harnessing the throne's immense power? As the war concludes, so begins a new era in Dead Zones. And Earth may never be the same again. Don't miss the most mind-blowing story arc yet in the iconic, long-running SPAWN Universe.

Collects SPAWN #350-360

$24.99 | 264 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 14

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