Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane
Prince Of Cats Debuts in Todd McFarlane October 2026 Spawn Solicits
Prince Of Cats debuts in Todd McFarlane's October 2026 Spawn Universe Solicits from Image Comics
Article Summary
- Todd McFarlane’s October 2026 Spawn solicits introduce Prince of Cats in The Scorched #56 as a major new threat.
- Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Universe spotlights Al Simmons, King Spawn, Sherlee Johnson, Z, and Gunslinger.
- Spawn #380, King Spawn #60, Gunslinger Spawn #59, and Spawn 77 #2 push dark new twists across October 2026.
- Todd McFarlane’s October 2026 lineup also includes Spawn: Dead Zones TP and I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story.
THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #8
STORY: DANIEL HENRIQUES
ART: JONATHAN GLAPION
COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION
COVER B: CHRIS STEVENS VARIANT
COVER C: JONATHAN GLAPION VIRGIN VARIANT
As Beliafon digs through the Stranger's mind in search of answers, Sherlee comes face-to-face with what was taken from her. To move forward, she'll have to fight her inner demons. The problem is, they look just like her.
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 7
DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19
STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTI
ART: JORDI ARMENGOL
COVER A: PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS B&W VARIANT
THE DEVIL INSIDE: Beneath a waterfall, Z washes away the blood of battle as her wounds rapidly heal, revealing that she now carries the demon within her—the force keeping her alive, but one that hungers for souls and will take immense discipline to control. She explains that only a powerful shaman in the far north can remove it properly, and Ryder vows to accompany her until then, helping her keep the darkness contained. The three-part ways: Ryder and Z depart northward, while the Gunslinger returns to Lucy and Elroy, learning that the man meant to receive their cargo in Vulgate was killed in the crossfire. When the wagon's secret is revealed—a living mermaid—they decide the only rightful course is to return the creature to the sea, setting out together for the Gulf of Mexico.
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 7
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #59
STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ
ART/COVER A: CARLO BARBERI
COVER B: CARLO BARBERI B&W VARIANT
After battling Clown in Spring Valley, Gunslinger is left to deal with the bloody aftermath. Rattled by his visions of his sister, Amy, and his old life before being brought to this time, he fears he'll never make it back to the 1860s?
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21
KING SPAWN #60
STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG
ART: THOMAS NACHLIK
COVER A: FEDE MELE
COVER B: FEDE MELE VIRGIN VARIANT
Spawn has returned. But something in him has changed. Is he still the same man he was or has something dark taken control.
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21
THE SCORCHED #56
STORY: THOMAS HEALY
ART: ALESSANDRO VITTI
COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION
COVER B: DON AGUILLO VARIANT
The Team's recent actions have proven to be a success. New alliances have been brokered, new members have come forward, and Jessica finally feels like she is starting to make a difference, but there has been someone in the shadows, watching and waiting to reveal themselves. Now, the time has come—THE PRINCE OF CATS has arrived, and he is here to burn it all down!
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 21
SPAWN #380
STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG
ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA
COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA VIRGIN VARIANT
Spawn is back in the city, but the evils that exist in the shadows have grown bold. They feel that they have earned their place among men, even if it is to subjugate them. But Al Simmons is here to teach them all a new lesson.
$3.99 | 24 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 28
SPAWN 77 #2 (OF 3)
STORY: TODD McFARLANE & MARK SPEARS
ART: MARK SPEARS
COVER A: SHAWN CRYSTAL
COVER B: MARK SPEARS VARIANT
Spawn has made it his mission to rid the city of the influence of organized crime. But, he has gained the interest of someone… DIVINE. That's not a good thing. And with a shocking twist that no one will see coming, everyone will be clamoring for the final issue of SPAWN 77.
$6.99 | 64 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 14
I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY TP
STORY: CHRIS KILLIAN & ANDREW SANDERS
ART: THOMAS NACHLIK, DAN KEMP & DAVE KEMP
COVER: BRETT BOOTH
When one troubled child receives a lump of coal from Santa, rather than the expected gift, it sets him on a bitter warpath to exact revenge upon Jolly Ol' Saint Nick. The hopes and fears of all the years are met with Sam and Twitch as they unwrap a series of grim clues and Spawn is called upon to confront the relentless tormentor and restore peace to the holiday season.
Collects I SAW SANTA #1-2
$12.99 | 104 pages | FC | M | On Sale October 28
SPAWN: DEAD ZONES TP
STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE & TODD MCFARLANE
ART: BRETT BOOTH, CARLO BARBERI, ADELSO CORONA, DANIEL HENRIQUES, ROBERT NUGENT & JAY DAVID RAMOS
COVER: BRETT BOOTH & TODD McFARLANE
A GIANT-SIZE 10-ISSUE TRADE PAPERBACK!
Who will claim the vacant "Throne of Hell"? Will this individual be worthy of harnessing the throne's immense power? As the war concludes, so begins a new era in Dead Zones. And Earth may never be the same again. Don't miss the most mind-blowing story arc yet in the iconic, long-running SPAWN Universe.
Collects SPAWN #350-360
$24.99 | 264 pages | FC | T+ | On Sale October 14