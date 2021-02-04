Princess Diana, Or Dead Girl If You Must, Returns To Marvel This Week

We were to have expected a new X-Cellent comic book series by Peter Milligan and Michael Allred by now. But stuff has gotten in the way. As Bleeding Cool reported, sales of the 2019 X-Statix one-shot weren't great, and then the whole House Of X thing hit and plans changed.

However, while the X-Statix characters have been missing from Krakoa – save from the inevitable Doop in a background scene or two, yesterday's Strange Academy made a big return for one of them. Dead Girl.

Once upon a time, Peter Milligan and Mike Allred were introducing a new mutant character, Dead Girl, to their post-modern Marvel comic book X-Statix, intended to be the back-from-the-dead Princess Diana. Then a) my All The Rage column posted the news b) the Daily Mail and Daily Express got hold of the story and c) made up a comment from Buckingham Palace condemning it. This got the likes of Elton John to put pressure on Avi Arad to put pressure on Bill Jemas at Marvel Comics to drop it. So instead the character was rewritten and redrawn to be a princess of another European country, back from the dead.

And now she's working as a counsellor at Strange Academy. So it definitely can't have been Diana, as you need at least an A-level for that kind of job.

Not the only character popping by the comic this week. The God of Thunder pays a flying visit.

Rocket Raccoon reveals he is quite the boomer with Groot in tow.

It has been suspected that the character of Agnesin Wandavision is Agatha Harkness, trapped in Wanda's vision of a world – and whose birthday coincides with the Salem witch trials. And this week, in Marvel Comics' Strange Academy, she was back as a tutor in the college for the mystical youth of the Marvel Universe.

Just in case you wanted to join even more dots. She knows quite a lot about coming back from the dead as well.

STRANGE ACADEMY #8

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200621

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

Students of Strange Academy go on a perfectly normal field trip… to space… uncovering a magical artifact… with Rocket and Groot. Yep, perfectly normal. Meanwhile, WHAT IS THE RING OF DREAD?! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99