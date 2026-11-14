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PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Last Driver, Mark Spears & My Little Pony

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #25, Last Driver, Mark Spears' Monsters, Avengers and My Little Pony all get multiple printings

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PrintWatch: As ever, Bleeding Cool gathers up a bunch of reprintings of comic books going back to the mill for new editions, under the PrintWatch banner. And we start with the big one, Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is returning to press for a second printing timed to the release of Absolute Batman #26, out for the 13th of January from DC Comics.

  • Second printing main cover by Nick Dragotta $5.99
  • Second printing variant cover by Inhyuk Lee $6.99
  • Second printing blank sketch variant cover $6.99
  • Second printing spot foil variant cover by Clay Mann & Nick Dragotta $8.99

PrintWatch: DC Comics are sending their Detective Comics #880 Facsimile Edition back to print as well, featuring Jock's famous cover and LEGO-fied version for the 6th of January 2027

  • Second printing main cover by Jock $3.99
  • Second printing Lego full trade dress foil variant $6.99
  • Second printing Lego full trade dress cardstock open-to-order variant cover $4.99

PrintWatch: Last Driver #1 by Sean Gordon Murphy gets a fifth printing from Image Comics, with a cover from Sean Murphy for the 16th of December, while Last Driver #2 gets a third printing with a wraparound cover by Serena Bell and Last Driver #3 gets a second printing with a cover by Simon Gough.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman And My Little Pony

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #2 gets a fourth printing with a Black, White & Dead Edition and Amazing Spider-Man #129 homage variant cover and a Taste Of Hollywood Flip cover, for the 6th of January, 2027, from Keenspot.

PrintWatch: My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #1 by Seanan McGuire and Amy Mebberson from Boom Studios gets a second printing with a cover featuring the inks of series artist, Amy Mebberson. Date yet to be determined.

 

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman And My Little Pony
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #1

PrintWatch: And I previously print-watched that Avengers #1 was getting a second printing; well, this is what the cover will look like…

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman And My Little Pony
Avengers #1

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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