Posted in: Archie, Bad Idea, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Venom | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, archie, DC Next Level, Demon, doctor doom, gi joe, ice cream man, jonah hex, Planet Death, printwatch, Tomb raider, venom

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Venom, Doom, Planet Death & DC Next Level

PrintWatch: More for Absolute Batman, Venom, Doctor Doom, Planet Death, GI Joe, Tomb Raider, Ice Cream Man, Archie, Demon and Jonah Hex

Article Summary Absolute Batman leads DC’s reprint wave with Ark M #1 fourth printing and DC W.I.P. Absolute Batman #1 second printing.

DC also sends The Demon #1 and Jonah Hex & The Shadow of Death #1 back for second printings in December 2026.

Marvel adds second printings for Venom #1 and Doom All-On-One #1, while Planet Death expands with more reprints.

G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider, Archie and Ice Cream Man also score new printings as demand grows across major publishers.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has sent Venom #1 by Charles Soule and Tommaso Bianchi back to a second printing with a new cover by Tommaso Bianchi for the 9th of December. And Doom All-On-One #1 by Al Ewing and Alessandro Cappuccio to a second printing with a new cover by Puppeteer Lee for the 16th of December.

Printwatch: DC Comics has announced The Demon #1 second printing with an updated main cover by James Harren, variant cover by James Harren, foil variant by Daniel Warren Johnson, on sale, 2nd of December 2026

Printwatch: DC Comics has announced Jonah Hex & The Shadow of Death #1 second printing with an updated main cover by Michael Walsh, variant cover by Michael Walsh, foil cover by Julian Totino Tedesco, on sale, 2nd of December 2026

Printwatch: DC Comics has announced an Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 Fourth Printing with an updated main cover by Joshua Hixson, foil variant cover by Derrick Chew, on sale, 16th of December 2026

Printwatch: DC Comics has announced Batman Day 2026 Exclusive Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Deluxe Edition and Batman Day 2026 Exclusive Batman Vol. 1: Daylight Deluxe Edition get second printings with exclusive dust jackets for the 27th of January 2027

Printwatch: DC Comics has announced DC W.I.P. Absolute Batman #1 gets a second printing with an updated main cover by Nick Dragotta, and his original variant updated as a variant, on sale, 2nd of December 2026

PrintWatch: Bad Idea Comics is sending Planet Death #0 by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Tomas Giorello to a third printing with a cover by Tomas Giorello, Planet Death #1 to a third printing with a cover by Giorello and a 1:20 variant by Esad Ribic and Planet Death #2 to a second printing with a cover by Giorello and a 1:20 cover by Michael Kaluta, all for the 2nd of December 2026, alongside the first printing of Planet Death #3.

PrintWatch: G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider #1 gets a second printing with an Annie Wu cover for the 2nd of December, 2026.

PrintWatch: Oni Press has sent Archie back to press with a second printing, with a new cover by Stuart Immonen for the 25th of November, the same day as Archie #3.

PrintWatch: Ice Cream Man #1: Chocolate/Vanilla Twist, featuring a special decoder lens and interactive cover treatment, gets a second printing for the 2nd of December from Image Comics and will once again feature an interactive version of the Ice Cream Man #1 cover art, this time, the second printing cover to the inaugural issue's original 2018 sellout. which will reveal new hidden images/messaging when peered at using the decoder lens. This edition also boasts remastered lettering by Good Old Neon and a BRAND NEW Ice Cream Man short story brought to life by the entire creative team.

"What luck, to have folks experience our first ever issue anew, behind one of the coolest ever cover gags in comic book history," said Prince. "And now, those that missed out last week can have their own novel experience, with this reimagined version of our original issue #1 second printing cover… which I suppose makes this a reprinted redo of the reprint to our redone reprinting… or something. Anyhow, thanks to everyone still coming out for our particular brand of weird; we're so excited to get back to monthly issues, and finally reach The Big 50 this May. See ya there." Morazzo added: "This feels like 2018 all over again, but close to 50 issues after! It's completely crazy and we cannot thank our readers enough!"

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