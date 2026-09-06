Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Oni Press, Vault | Tagged: Alex Sinclair, archie, batman and robin, battle beast, Ben Stenbeck, brett bean, Chris Samnee, Dave McCaig, Dustin Nguyen, Esad Ribic, invincible, jason howard, jeff lemire, jerry ordway, mahmud asrar, neeraj menon, Pete Carrol, Pressy, printwatch, rick leonardi, Sid Kotian, Stephen Byrne, stuart immonen, terminal, Travis Charest, Valerio Giangiordano

PrintWatch: Archie, Terminal, Invincible, Crowbound, Batman & Robin

PrintWatch: Archie, Terminal, Invincible, Crowbound, Batman & Robin and Project Perseus get second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth printings

Article Summary Invincible Universe: Battle Beast leads PrintWatch with new 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th printings from Image Comics.

Skybound also sends Terminal #1 and #2 plus Crowbound #1 back to print, all set for September 30 release.

Archie #1 scores second, third and fourth printings at Oni Press, capped by a Travis Charest Local Comic Shop Day cover.

Project Perseus #1 and Batman and Robin Year One: Dynamic Duos #1 also return with second printings in October.

PrintWatch: Archie #1 from Oni Press gets a second printing on the 21st of October, a third printing on the 28th of October and a fourth printing on the 25th of November, with the Travis Charest cover being used for Local Comic Shop Day.

Archie #1 2nd Printing Cover A (CA) Stuart Immonen

Archie #1 2nd Printing Cover A (CA) Stuart Immonen

Archie #1 3rd Printing (CA) Stuart Immonen

Archie #1 4th Printing (CA) Travis Charest

PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending a bunch of Skybound Entertainment comics back for more printings. Terminal #1 is getting a third printing, Terminal #2 getting a second, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #2, #3 and #4 getting sixth printings, #6 getting a fifth, #10 getting a third, and #11 getting a second printing. While Image Comics also sends Crowbound #1 for a second printing, and all for the 30th of September, hitting FOC this weekend.

TERMINAL #1 3RD PTG (MR) (CA) Mahmud Asrar, Dave McCaig

TERMINAL #2 2ND PTG CVR A RICK LEONARDI & NEERAJ MENON ACTIVATOR (MR)

TERMINAL #2 2ND PTG CVR B RICK LEONARDI & NEERAJ MENON THE AWOKEN VAR (MR)

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #2 6TH PTG (CA) Valerio Giangiordano, Neeraj Menon

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #3 6TH PTG (CA) Jerry Ordway, Alex Sinclair

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #4 6TH PTG (CA) Ben Stenbeck

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #6 5TH PTG (CA) Sid Kotian, Pressy

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #10 3RD PTG (CA) Sid Kotian, Pressy

BATTLE

BATTLE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #11 2ND PTG (CA) Jason Howard

CROWBOUND #1 2ND PTG CVR A DUSTIN NGUYEN (MR)

CROWBOUND #1 2ND PTG CVR B DUSTIN NGUYEN VAR (MR)

"Dustin and I have fallen in love with the world of Crowbound and hoped it would strike a chord, but we're overwhelmed by the response," said Jeff Lemire. "We have big plans for the book and this kind of start, and support from readers and retailers, really energizes us even more to try and tell a huge, emotional epic like we did with Descender and Ascender."

PrintWatch: Vault Comics is sending Project Perseus #1 back for a second printing for the 14th of October, as is DC Comics for Batman And Robin Year One: Dynamic Duos #1

PROJECT PERSEUS #1 2ND PTG CVR A STEPHEN BYRNE

PROJECT PERSEUS #1 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:1(10) ESAD RIBIC VAR

PROJECT PERSEUS #1 2ND PTG CVR C INC 1:2 (20) BRETT BEAN VAR

PROJECT PERSEUS #1 2ND PTG CVR D PETE CARROL FOIL FULL ART VAR

BATMAN & ROBIN YEAR ONE DYNAMIC DUOS #1 (OF 12) Second Printing Cvr A Chris Samnee

BATMAN & ROBIN YEAR ONE DYNAMIC DUOS #1 (OF 12) Second Printing Cvr B Chris Samnee Card Stock

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