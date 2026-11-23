Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: battle beast, Chainkata!, invincible, midnight, printwatch, sabrina

PrintWatch: Battle Beast #1 Gets 11th Printing + Midnight & Chainkata

PrintWatch: Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 gets an eleventh printing as well as more for Midnight, Sabrina, Mark Spears and Chainkata

Article Summary PrintWatch leads with Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 hitting an eleventh printing, joined by more Battle Beast reprints.

Chainkata #1 lands a second printing with three covers, as Daniel Warren Johnson celebrates the huge early response.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 and #2 score new printings from Oni Press, while Mark Spears' Monsters #2 reaches a fourth.

Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four #2 all return in second printings with uncloaked covers.

PrintWatch: Image Comics and Skybound send Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 to an eleventh printing, with a new cover by Ryan Ottley and Annalisa Leoni, while other issues also reach multiple printings, all for the 23rd of December 2026

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 11TH PTG Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #7 5TH PTG Nate Bellegarde & Annalisa Leoni

& Annalisa Leoni INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #11 3RD PTG Jason Howard

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #12 2ND PTG Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni

PrintWatch: While Chainkata #1 gets a second printing with three covers on the same day. Daniel Warren Johnson says "I can't believe it. The response to Chainkata has been absolutely overwhelming and all I can say is THANK YOU! This gets me so pumped up to continue to bring my absolute best to writing and drawing this story. There's so much good stuff to come and the book hasn't even come out yet! Prepare yourselves!"

CHAINKATA #1 2ND PTG CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

CHAINKATA #1 2ND PTG CVR B TYRELL CANNON VAR

VAR CHAINKATA #1 2ND PTG CVR C JB ROE WRESTLING HOMAGE VAR

PrintWatch: Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 gets a third printing, and Sabrina The Teenage Witch #2 gets a second printing from Oni Press on the 23rd of December 2026 as well.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 3rd Printing Kano

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #2 2nd Printing Marguerite Sauvage

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #2 gets a fourth printing from Keenspot for the 6th of January 2027.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR A MARK SPEARS LAST EMBRACE

LAST EMBRACE MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR B MARK SPEARS FROME THE GRAVE VAR

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR C MARK SPEARS SPIDER MAN #1 HOMAGE VAR

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR D MARK SPEARS ASM #129 HOMAGE VAR

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR E MARK SPEARS TASTE OF BLOOD HOLOFOIL FLIP VAR

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION CVR F INC 1:25 MARK SPEARS INFINITY GAUNTLET #1 HOMAGE HOLOFOIL VAR

PrintWatch: Midnight Spider-Man #2, Midnight X-Men #2, Midnight Fantastic Four #2 all get second printings with their uncloaked covers for the 13th of January, 2027.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2 UNCLOAKED 2ND PRINTING

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2 UNCLOAKED 2ND PRINTING

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2 UNCLOAKED 2ND PRINTING

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