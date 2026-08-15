Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Vault, X-Men | Tagged: battle beast, D'Orc, Dungeon Crawler Carl, gi joe, invincible, magick, miles morales, money shot, printwatch, Tomb raider, untamed, x-men

PrintWatch: Battle Beast, Dungeon Crawler Carl, D'Orc, GI Joe & X-Men

Battle Beast #1 gets a 9th print, D'Orc #1 gets a 7th, with Dungeon Crawler Carl, GI Joe, X-Men, Miles Morales, Magick, Money Shot and more

Article Summary Invincible Battle Beast #1 lands a ninth printing, with issues #7 and #8 on fourth printings and #9 on a third.

D'Orc #1 charges to a seventh printing, while GI Joe: A Real American Hero #330 returns with a third printing.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Special Edition #0 gets a second printing, joined by second printings for Money Shot and Magick.

Marvel adds Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 and X-Men #34 second printings, with Forever Home and Untamed also reprinted.

PrintWatch: Invincible Battle Beast #1 gets a ninth printing from Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment, as well as #7 and #8 getting a fourth printing and #9 getting a third printing on the 9th of September.

PrintWatch: While G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 gets a third printing with two covers for the 9th of September.

PrintWatch: D'Orc #1 gets a seventh printing from Image Comics for the 9th of September

PrintWatch: Dungeon Crawler Carl Special Edition #0 gets a second printing from Vault Comics with three covers, two by Nathan Gooden, one by Brett Bean for the 7th of October.

PrintWatch: Money Shot: The F+ Offs #1 gets a second printing with four covers from Garth Graham, Sulema Scoto,Flaviano, and s a black bagged version by Luana Vecchio for the 9th of September.

PrintWatch: Massive Publishing sends Magick #1 for a second printing with three covers from Ranso Podesta, Emre Ispir and Wayne Lowdy for the 14th of October.

PrintWatch: Stranger Comics has sent Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer #2 to a second printing for the 30th of September.

Printwatch: Oni Press has sent Forever Home #1 2nd Printing to a second printing with a new cover from Christian Ward for the 7th of October.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics has sent Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 for a second printing with a Pere Perez cover as well as X-Men #34 with a Tony Daniel cover, for the 30th of September.

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