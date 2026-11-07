Posted in: Archie, Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Archie In Hell, doctor doom, It Demands Sacrifice, midnight, No One Escapes The Dialectic, printwatch

PrintWatch: Midnight, Doom, Avengers, Archie And It Demands Sacrifice

Midnight Universe and Archie In Hell get third prints, Doctor Doom, Avengers, No One Escapes The Dialectic, It Demands Sacrifice get seconds

Article Summary Midnight Universe third printings hit hard as Midnight Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four #1 return before issue #2 lands.

Marvel adds second printings for Doom All-On-One #1 and Avengers #1, extending demand beyond the Midnight Universe.

Oni sends Archie in Hell #1 to a third printing, while Boom reprints No One Escapes The Dialectic #1 for next month.

Bad Idea joins the rush with It Demands Sacrifice #1 second printings, including Adam Pollina foil and black-and-white covers.

PrintWatch: More second and third printings coming to comic stores before 2026 is out, from Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Boom Studios and Bad Idea Comics… including more and more from the Midnight Universe, the Oni Press revival of Archie Comics, the new Bad Idea Comics hit, It Demands Sacrifice, and No One Escapes The Dialectic, which has a certain Spanish Inquisition feel to it…

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending the Midnight Universe line, Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 back to a third printing before the second printing has arrived and before the first printing of the second issues… all coming on the 16th of December alongside the third issues.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 UNCLOAKED 3RD PRINTING

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 UNCLOAKED 3RD PRINTING

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 UNCLOAKED 3RD PRINTING

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending Doom All-On-One #1 to a second printing with a cover by Puppeteer Lee for the 16th of December, along with Avengers #1 with a Marco Checchetto variant for the 23rd of December.

DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1 PUPPETEER LEE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AVENGERS #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PrintWatch: Oni Comics is sending Archie In Hell #1 to a third printing with a cover by Jesse Lonergan for the 30th of December. And Boom Studios is sending No One Escapes The Dialectic #1 to a second printing for next month.

NO ONE ESCAPES THE DIALECTIC #1 2ND PRINTING VARIANT Fuso

Archie in Hell #1 3rd Printing Jesse Lonegan

PrintWatch: It Demands Sacrifice #1 from Bad Idea Comics is getting a second printing with an Adam Pollina Foil variant for the 16th of December as well as a black-and-white variant.

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CVR A ADAM POLLINA FOIL

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CVR B ADAM POLLINA VAR

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!