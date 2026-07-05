Posted in: Avengers, Boom, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Vault | Tagged: Armageddon, daredevil, mind mgmt, printwatch

PrintWatch: More Marvel, Vault, Image, Oni, Cosmic Lion, Boom And AMP

PrintWatch: More Printings From Marvel Comics, Vault, Image, Oni, Cosmic Lion, Boom and AMP coming to comic book stores

Article Summary PrintWatch tracks new Marvel, Oni, Image, Boom, Vault, Cosmic Lion and AMP second, third and fourth printings.

Marvel leads with Daredevil and Avengers: Armageddon reprints, plus Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past.

Indie sellouts drive fresh printings for Mind MGMT, Battle Beast, Eye Collector, House Of Lowther and Feral Star.

PrintWatch also rounds up Excommunicated, Dead Acre and Power Rangers Unlimited with August 2026 store dates.

More printings from Marvel Comics, Vault, Image, Oni, Cosmic Lion, Boom and AMP with Daredevil, Jay And Silent Bob, Mind MGMT, Excommunicated, Battle Beast, House Of Lowther, Power Rangers, Feral Star, Dead Acre, Avengers: Armageddon and Eye Collector …

26th August, 2026

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #2 SELLS OUT (2nd Printing)

By Matt Kindt from Oni Press. No image available yet. $4.99

19th August, 2026

EXCOMMUNICATED #1 3RD PTG CVR A FLAVIANO

EXCOMMUNICATED #1 3RD PTG CVR B INC 1:1 (10) TIAGO PALMA VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #1 3RD PTG CVR C INC 1:2 (20) JOSHUA HIXSON VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #1 3RD PTG CVR D JEREMY ROBINSON FOIL FULL ART VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #1 3RD PTG FLAVIANO (BUNDLE OF 10) (NET)

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma

EXCOMMUNICATED #2 2ND PTG CVR A FLAVIANO

EXCOMMUNICATED #2 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:1 (10) TIAGO PALMA VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #2 2ND PTG CVR C INC 1:2 (20) JOSHUA HIXSON VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #2 2ND PTG CVR D TIAGO PALMA FULL ART FOIL VAR

EXCOMMUNICATED #2 2ND PTG FLAVIANO (BUNDLE OF 10) (NET)

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma

FERAL STAR #1 3RD PTG

(W/A/CA) John Burkett

On a beleaguered space station in the furthest reaches of a distant galaxy, corrupt factions vie for control. Caught in the crossfire is a local gang of hired ruffians and a crew of galactic scavengers. What unfolds there could determine who rules the galaxy! $8.00

12th August, 2026

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 ZB 2nd Printing

By Joey Esposito, Kenny Porter, Alessio Zonno

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR A RILEY BROWN

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:1 (10) TYLER KIRKHAM VAR

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR C INC 1:2 (20) JONATHAN WAYSHAK VAR

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR D INC 1:3 (30) JONATHAN WAYSHAK B&W FULL ART VAR

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR E JONATHAN WAYSHAK FOIL FULL ART VAR

DEAD ACRE #1 2ND PTG CVR F TYLER KIRKHAM FOIL FULL ART VAR

(W) Rhett C Bruno, Jaime Castle, Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Riley Brown

3.99 to 9.99

5th August, 2026

HOUSE OF LOWTHER #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

(W/A/CA) K Lynn Smith $5.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 RYAN STEGMAN RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Ryan Stegman $5.99

29th July, 2026

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #10 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni (CA) Jason Howard

$3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni (CA) Jason Howard $3.99 EYE COLLECTOR #1 2ND PTG

(W) Jonathan Ball, GMB Chomichuk (A/CA) GMB Chomichuk

$3.99

"The response to The Eye Collector has been surreal," said Chomichuk. "A reminder to me that stories sometimes have long journeys to their audience. Thank you to every store that took a chance and every reader that took one home. Seeing is believing." Ball added: "We're beyond grateful but also a bit unnerved that our weird horror monster who gives its victims what they want has led us to sell out so fast. We wanted to collect eyes, and Image has blown us away with their hard work putting this book in front of faces." Issue #1 second printing out on the same day as #2.

JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Kevin Smith, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL #3 MARVEL TELEVISION 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

By Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marvel Television

By Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marvel Television DAREDEVIL #2 MARVEL TELEVISION 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

By Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marvel Television

By Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marvel Television DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL TELEVISION 4TH PRINTING VARIANT

By Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marvel Television

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!