Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, Dungeon Crawler Carl, hulk, printwatch, savage dragon

PrintWatch: Savage Dragon, Armageddon, Spider-Man/Hulk And More

PrintWatch: Savage Dragon, Armageddon, Spider-Man/Hulk, Dungeon Crawler Carl and more, get new printings

PrintWatch: Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon gets third printings of its last two issues from Image Comics, as they get all up into sexcapades, for the 23rd of September.

SAVAGE DRAGON #280 3RD PTG Erik Larsen

SAVAGE DRAGON #281 3RD PTG Erik Larsen

PrintWatch: Avengers: Armageddon #2 gets a second printing with a cover by Inhyuk Lee, and Avengers: Armageddon #3 gets one by Ario Anindito, both for the 30th of September. While tie-in series Captain America #12 gets a second printing with a cover by Cory Smith, Captain America #13 gets a second printing with a cover by Davide Paratore, and Captain America #14 gets a second printing with a cover by David Yardin.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 INHYUK LEE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 ARIO ANINDITO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 CORY SMITH 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 DAVIDE PARATORE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 DAVID YARDIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]

PrintWatch: Last week, I mentioned that Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 would get a second printing on the 30th of September. Now we have the covers – both of them. One by Marco Checchetto and another 1:25 ratio variant by Skottie Young.

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

PrintWatch: Black Moon Ritual One Shot gets a second printing from AWA for the 11th of November. We mentioned that Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 was getting a second printing with three covers from Vault Comics on the 30th of September. Well, there's a fourth now, but it's blank. And Wake Entertainment are sending Dead Samurai #6 for a third printing, with breasts, on the 14th of October.

BLACK MOON RITUAL (ONE-SHOT) 2ND PTG Ron Ackins

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL SPECIAL EDITION #0 2ND PTG CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR

DEAD SAMURAI #6 3RD PTG NSFW POLYBAGGED (MR) Drax Gal

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