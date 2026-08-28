Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , , ,

PrintWatch: Savage Dragon, Armageddon, Spider-Man/Hulk And More

PrintWatch: Savage Dragon, Armageddon, Spider-Man/Hulk, Dungeon Crawler Carl and more, get new printings

Published
by
|
Comments

PrintWatch: Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon gets third printings of its last two issues from Image Comics, as they get all up into sexcapades, for the 23rd of September.

  • SAVAGE DRAGON #280 3RD PTG Erik Larsen
  • SAVAGE DRAGON #281 3RD PTG Erik Larsen

PrintWatch: Avengers: Armageddon #2 gets a second printing with a cover by Inhyuk Lee, and Avengers: Armageddon #3 gets one by Ario Anindito, both for the 30th of September. While tie-in series Captain America #12 gets a second printing with a cover by Cory Smith, Captain America #13 gets a second printing with a cover by Davide Paratore, and Captain America #14 gets a second printing with a cover by David Yardin.

  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 INHYUK LEE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 ARIO ANINDITO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 CORY SMITH 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 DAVIDE PARATORE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 DAVID YARDIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [ARM]

PrintWatch: Last week, I mentioned that Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 would get a second printing on the 30th of September. Now we have the covers – both of them. One by Marco Checchetto and another 1:25 ratio variant by Skottie Young.

  • SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

PrintWatch: Black Moon Ritual One Shot gets a second printing from AWA for the 11th of November. We mentioned that Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 was getting a second printing with three covers from Vault Comics on the 30th of September. Well, there's a fourth now, but it's blank. And Wake Entertainment are sending Dead Samurai #6 for a third printing, with breasts, on the 14th of October.

  • BLACK MOON RITUAL (ONE-SHOT) 2ND PTG Ron Ackins
  • DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL SPECIAL EDITION #0 2ND PTG CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR
  • DEAD SAMURAI #6 3RD PTG NSFW POLYBAGGED (MR) Drax Gal

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.