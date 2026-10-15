Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Vault | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, calexit, jim lee, Marilyn Monroe, muppets, printwatch, rob liefeld

PrintWatch: Spider-Man #1000, Rob Liefeld, Jim Lee And Marilyn Monroe

PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man 1000, Rob Liefeld, Jim Lee and Marilyn Monroe, as well as G.I. Joe, Terminal, Lilith, Warbird and more

Article Summary PrintWatch tracks new comic reprints led by Amazing Spider-Man #1000 getting a third printing from Marvel.

Jim Lee pops up outside DC on Dead Samurai #8, while Rob Liefeld and Guillem March lead Image reprints.

Black Mask, Vault, Boom and Mad Cave add fresh printings for Calexit, Lilith, SIKTC and Escape from New York.

More PrintWatch highlights include G.I. Joe, Terminal, Warbird, Sabrina and Untamed heading back to press.

PrintWatch: Lots more printings from comic book publishers to gather, with Jim Lee slipping outside of DC, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 getting a third printing, with Rob Liefeld going up against Guillem March for the second printings of Avengylene and Ofiusa, but first, Carlos Granda swipes Marilyn Monroe for Calexit…

PrintWatch: Black Mask Comics is sending CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 for a third printing with two covers by Carlos Granda. And since the action is moving to newly installed Bunkerville Militia boss Monica, aka Queen Mob, and her headquarters in the fabled Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where she's taken over the Marilyn Monroe suite, Carlos Granda delivered the cover with Monica homaging Marilyn's photo from that same hotel and pool… he just reversed the view to show the building in the background. While Phil Smith also creates the cover to the second printing of CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #2.

PrintWatch: Wake Comics are putting Dead Samurai #8 to a second printing for the 25th of November, with a cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair in colour and in black-and-white. While Vault Comics put Lilith: Blood And Burlesque #1 to a second printing, with five covers, one by series creator Corin Howell, a 1:10 cover by Sereba Bell, a 1:20 cover by Suspiria, an NSFW black bag version by Luana Vecchio, and an NSFW black bag version by Suspiria, all for the 25th of November. Covers yet to be revealed.

PrintWatch: Image Comics/Skybound puts G.I. Joe #21 and #25 for a second printing, with covers by Jason Howard, for the 4th of November, as well as a second printing for Terminal #3 with an Activator cover by Rick Leonardi and Neeraj, as well as an Awoken cover too, for the 28th of October.

PrintWatch: Image Comics put Avengelyne #1 to a second printing, with a cover by Rob Liefeld, for the 4th of November. And Ofiusa #1 also to a second prionting with a Guillem March cover for the 28th of October, alongside a second printing for Crimes Against Nature #1 with a cover by John Bivens, and a second printing for Last Driver #2 by Simon Gough

PrintWatch: Boom Studios sends Something is Killing the Children #50 for a third printing, with thjree versions, one by Werther Dell'Edera, a 1:10 foil logo version and a 1:20 Dike Ruan version, for the 25th of November.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to a third printing with a cover by Ed McGuinness for the 25th of November. They also have a second print for Muppets Take The Marvel Universe #1 with a cover by Humberto Ramos for the 18th of November, joined by The Amazing Vebom #1 second printing with a cover by Stefano Caselli

PrintWatch: Mad Cave Studios sends Escape from New York: Escape from Chicago #1 to a second printing with a cover by Stephen Mooney and a black-and-white edition of Nick Bradshaw's artwork, for the 25th of November.

PrintWatch: Bad Idea Comics have a second printing of Warbird #1 with a cover by issue artist Alex Maleev, for the 18th of November. While Cosmic Lion send Relic Hunter #1 for a second printing with a cover by Adam Lemnah for the 9th of December. And Oni Press are sending Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 for a second printing with a new cover by Kano for the 18th of November.

Printwatch: Stranger Comics are putting Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer #3 and #4 to a second printing with covers by Peter Bergting and Canaan White doing Absolute Batman homages… but not the covers you are thinking of, for the 25th of November and 9th of December.

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