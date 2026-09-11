Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: battle beast, captain america, deadpool, gi joe, invincible, Karmen Blade, m.a.s.k., milestone, printwatch, Skan, static, Titans, Tomb raider

PrintWatch: Static, Cap, Battle Beast, MASK, Karman Blade & G.I. Joe

New Titans, Official DC history, Captain America, Deadpool, MASK, Karman Blade. G.I. Joe, Battle Beast all get new printings

Article Summary PrintWatch tracks Marvel second printings for Captain America #15 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 after strong demand.

DC PrintWatch spotlights New Titans #38 and New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1 reprints.

Skybound’s PrintWatch update includes MASK #1 and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 heading to fourth printings.

Battle Beast #1 roars to a tenth printing with ten covers, while Karman Blade #1 slices into a second printing.

PrintWatch: As well as Amazing Spider-Man #1000 getting a second printing, Marvel is putting out a second printing of Captain America #15 with the Skan cover recoloured, which caused such aftermarket excitement, on the 21st of October, as well as a second printing of Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8, kicking off the Big Guns Punisher crossover with a new cover by Josemaria Casanavos that we have not yet seen.

PrintWatch: DC Comics states that "due to overwhelming demand, New Titans #38 and New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1 are returning to print featuring new cover art and logo treatments" for the 14th of October. They both feature the return of Static and the Milestone Universe, ahead of his new solo series from DC Next Level to be published at an undetermined time.

New Titans #38 second printing main cover by Taurin Clake $3.99

$3.99 New Titans #38 second printing open-to-order variant cover by Chris Samnee $4.99

New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1 third printing main cover by Diego Olortegui $5.99

$5.99 New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident third printing open-to-order variant cover by Edwin Galmon $5.99

PrintWatch: Skybound and Image Comics, bring M.A.S.K. #1 to a fourth printing with a cover we have not yet seen, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 featuring Tomb Raider for a fourth printing with an action figure cover with a cover we have not yet seen, from the 7th of October….

MASK #1 4TH PTG (CA) Michele Bandini , Marcelo Maiolo

, GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #330 4TH PTG (CA) Action Figure

PrintWatch:… and then a tenth printing for Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 with ten covers, all of which we have most definitely seen. "The Invincible Universe has been a pop culture landmark for years, and it's beyond exciting to see new readers discover Battle Beast's bloody good corner of that universe," said Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor, Skybound. "We're extremely proud to see Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 join Transformers #1 in bringing readers new and old to comic shops across the world. These stunning numbers deserve celebrating, and what better way than with a Skybound Gold printing?"

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover A (Foil, $4.99) by Ryan Ottley & Annalisa Leoni

& Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover B (Foil, $4.99) by Ryan Ottley & Annalisa Leoni

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover C by Brett Bean

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover D by Jerome Opeña & Neeraj Menon

& Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover E by Cully Hamner

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover F by Nick Bradshaw & Jim Charalampidis

& Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover G by Tom Whalen

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover H by James Stokoe

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover I by Ben Stenbeck

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 10th Printing Cover J by Carmine Di Giandomenico

PrintWatch: Oh yes, and also from Image Comics, a second printing of Karman Blade #1, also for the 7th of October, also with a James Stokoe cover… Van Poelgeest says, "I'm so pleased that our strange little comic is finding a readership beyond what I could have imagined. I'm very thankful for this and hope that more people get to join in the experience now. And I can't think of a better way to celebrate that than this gorgeous new cover by James Stokoe!"

KARMAN BLADE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (CA) James Stokoe

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