PrintWatch: Stray Dogs & George C Romero's The Rise Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Stray Dogs #3 by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner gets a second printing after what Image Comics describe as "the shocking ending to last week's Stray Dogs #3… left fans stunned. A ripple effect of buzz surrounding the issue's gut-wrenching revelation sent a flurry of tongues wagging and readers not yet caught up on the series made a beeline to stores to find out what happened. Stray Dogs #3 inventory has sold-out completely at the distributor level and Image Comics has fast-tracked a reprint in order to keep up with reorders. This reprint of Stray Dogs #3 will feature new cover art by Forstner. "From the start, I knew issue #3 would be pivotal. It turned the story from a cerebral thriller to a real horror story," said Forstner. "When I said this story was a roller coaster, I was not lying. It has been amazing to be on this ride with so many people who are as attached to these characters as I am!" In Stray Dogs #3 readers discover that under the farmhouse, something rots. And some things just won't stay buried.

STRAY DOGS #3 2ND PTG

MAR218833

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner

Under the farmhouse, something rots. And no matter how well they're trained, dogs will be dogs. Now they've uncovered something that can't just be buried again.

PrintWatch: George C. Romero and Diego Yapur's zombie comic The Rise gets a second printing of its first issue from Heavy Metal Magazine. Being the son of George A Romero carries some cache it seems…