PrintWatch: Stray Dogs & George C Romero's The Rise Get Second Prints
STRAY DOGS #3 2ND PTG
MAR218833
IMAGE COMICS
(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner
Under the farmhouse, something rots. And no matter how well they're trained, dogs will be dogs. Now they've uncovered something that can't just be buried again.
PrintWatch: George C. Romero and Diego Yapur's zombie comic The Rise gets a second printing of its first issue from Heavy Metal Magazine. Being the son of George A Romero carries some cache it seems…
THE RISE #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG
HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE
(W) George C. Romero (A/CA) Diego Yapur
By popular demand, Heavy Metal presents a second printing of THE RISE #1 featuring a brand new?"mirror image" design cover. The film Night of the Living Dead changed popular culture forever, and now George C. Romero, the son of legendary film director George A. Romero, tells the story before the worst night on Earth. Learn about the death, destruction, and tragedy that led to the birth of the modern zombie in this prequel horror saga to the most significant and influential horror film franchise in history!