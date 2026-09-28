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PrintWatch: Transformers, Ordained, DC Next Level & Miracleman

PrintWatch: Transformers gets a 15th printing, Ordained gets a 7th, with more for DC Next Level, Miracleman, Fort Psycho, Warbird, Hammerfist

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Article Summary

  • Transformers #1 lands a 15th printing from Skybound/Image, extending the hit Energon Universe launch three years on.
  • Ordained #1 reaches a 7th printing, with #2, #3 and The Machine #0 also reprinted, plus Warbird #0 returning.
  • DC Next Level scores more demand as Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans and Doom Patrol #1 get second printings.
  • More PrintWatch movers include Avengers: Armageddon #4, Hammerfist #1 and Fort Psycho #1 heading back to press.

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 gets a fifteenth printing, Ordained #1 gets a seventh printing, Hammersmith and Fort Psycho get thirds, and there's more DC Next Level and Miracleman to come…

PrintWatch:

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 15th Printing from Skybound/Image Comics, publication date unknown, but Robert Kirkman told Hollywood Reporter "Three years in and that book is still being reprinted. It's a testament to Daniel Warren Johnson, who wrote and drew that issue" with this cover by Jan Bazaldua and Fares Maese, though I think this is from the 14th…

PrintWatch:

PrintWatch: DC Comics states that "due to overwhelming demand for DC's newest Next Level launches, Legion of Super-Heroes #1, Teen Titans #1, and The Doom Patrol #1 are returning to print featuring new cover art and logo treatments" all for the 4th of November.

  • LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 Second Printing Cvr A Hayden Sherman Wraparound
  • LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 Second Printing Cvr B Taurin Clarke Cardstock Var
  • LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 Second Printing Cvr C Mark Spears Foil Var
  • TEEN TITANS #1 Second Printing Cvr A Daniele di Nicuolo
  • TEEN TITANS #1 Second Printing Cvr B Rickie Yagawa & Tamra Bonvillain Cardstock Var
  • TEEN TITANS #1 Second Printing Cvr C Jim Cheung Foil Var
  • DOOM PATROL #1 Second Printing Cvr A Niko Henrichon
  • DOOM PATROL #1 Second Printing Cvr B Niko Henrichon Cardstock Var
  • DOOM PATROL #1 Second Printing Cvr C Ian Bertram Foil Var

PrintWatch: Avengers: Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Dellio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar gets a second printing from Marvel Comics on the 28th of October. Man, that cover doesn't look right without a Bleeding Cool watermark.

PrintWatch:

  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 MICHAEL CHO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PrintWatch: Ordained #1 by Robert Venditti, Trevor Hairsine, Dave Stewart, David Baron, and Tonči Zonjić, with Colin Farrell in the lead for a purported movie adaptation, is getting a seventh printing… #2 gets a fifth, #3 gets a second printing, and The Ordained: The Machine #0 gets a 4th printing, all for the 4th of November. As well as Warbird #0 getting a second printing…

  • ORDAINED #1 (OF 4) 7TH PTG CVR A JORGE FORNES
  • ORDAINED #1 (OF 4) 7TH PTG CVR B INC 1:20 JORGE FORNES VIRGIN VAR
  • ORDAINED #2 (OF 4) 5TH PTG CVR A JORGE FORNES
  • ORDAINED #2 (OF 4) 5TH PTG CVR B INC 1:20 JORGE FORNES VIRGIN VAR
  • ORDAINED #3 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CVR A JORGE FORNES
  • ORDAINED #3 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:20 ALEX MALEEV VIRGIN VAR
  • ORDAINED #0 (OF 3) THE MACHINE 4TH PTG CVR A JORGE FORNES VAR
  • ORDAINED #0 (OF 3) THE MACHINE 4TH PTG CVR A JORGE FORNES VAR

PrintWatch:

  • WARBIRD #0 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CVR A FRANK QUITELY

PrintWatch: Hammerfist #1 from Image Comics gets a third printing on the 21st of October. Rick Remender says, "There's no better feeling than making a big wild new book and having people respond so positively to it. Excited for everyone to see what comes next."

PrintWatch:

  • HAMMERFIST #1 3RD PTG (MR)

PrintWatch: Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt gets a 3rd printing from Oni Press, for the 28th of October.

PrintWatch:

  • FORT PSYCHO #1 3rd Printing

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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