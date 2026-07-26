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Produce This! Last Night's Bad Idea Comics San Diego Comic-Con Party

Produce This! A look inside last night's Bad Idea Comics Party at San Diego Comic-Con

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Article Summary

  • Bad Idea Comics’ San Diego Comic-Con party drew a packed crowd of film and TV producers chasing buzzy adaptation rumors.
  • Rumors of Johnny Depp or Keanu Reeves appearing for a Warbird movie signing proved unfounded, but fueled major interest.
  • Bleeding Cool’s SDCC team got inside the Bad Idea Comics bash, with Dinesh Shamdasani offering a warm welcome.
  • The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party ran at Bali Hai, with free entry offered to First Customer Pin owners.

Rumours that Johnny Depp was turning up at the Bad Idea Comics party last night, as part of some signing deal for a movie adaptation of the Derek Kolstad comic book Warbird, may have been way off the mark, ditto for Keanu Reeves, but the place was packed with movie and TV producers who thought it might not have been… why they let Bleeding Cool's Senior San Diego correspondent Jimmy Leszczynski and friend of Bleeding Cool Steph N through the doors is beyond me. And a special thanks to Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea for giving me such a warm greeting from the other side of the world to wake up to… soi, who can you spot? Apart from the goat of It Demands Sacrifice, their new comic from the director of Brightburn, David Yarovesky, the writer of most of Love, Death & Robots, Philip Gelatt and X-Force's Adam Pollina

This is how the Bleeding Cool 2026 SDCC Party List described itBad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10 pm. Free entry to First Customer Pinowners.

Bleeding Cool's San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, Second Draft
Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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