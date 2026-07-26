Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: derek kolstad, Dinesh Shamdasani, matt kindt, sdcc

Produce This! Last Night's Bad Idea Comics San Diego Comic-Con Party

Produce This! A look inside last night's Bad Idea Comics Party at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics’ San Diego Comic-Con party drew a packed crowd of film and TV producers chasing buzzy adaptation rumors.

Rumors of Johnny Depp or Keanu Reeves appearing for a Warbird movie signing proved unfounded, but fueled major interest.

Bleeding Cool’s SDCC team got inside the Bad Idea Comics bash, with Dinesh Shamdasani offering a warm welcome.

The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party ran at Bali Hai, with free entry offered to First Customer Pin owners.

Rumours that Johnny Depp was turning up at the Bad Idea Comics party last night, as part of some signing deal for a movie adaptation of the Derek Kolstad comic book Warbird, may have been way off the mark, ditto for Keanu Reeves, but the place was packed with movie and TV producers who thought it might not have been… why they let Bleeding Cool's Senior San Diego correspondent Jimmy Leszczynski and friend of Bleeding Cool Steph N through the doors is beyond me. And a special thanks to Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea for giving me such a warm greeting from the other side of the world to wake up to… soi, who can you spot? Apart from the goat of It Demands Sacrifice, their new comic from the director of Brightburn, David Yarovesky, the writer of most of Love, Death & Robots, Philip Gelatt and X-Force's Adam Pollina…

This is how the Bleeding Cool 2026 SDCC Party List described it… Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10 pm. Free entry to First Customer Pinowners.

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