Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man | Tagged: 3d, brian michael bendis, Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide, sara pichelli

PUG-W January 2027 Solicits Brian Bendis & Sara Pichelli 3D Spider-Men

Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide's January 2027 solicits and solicitations brings Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli's Spider-Men in 3D

Article Summary PUG-W’s January 2027 solicits launch with a 3D Spider-Men #1 reprint, marking its first Direct Market release via Lunar.

Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli’s 2012 Spider-Men gets a Pan Dimensional 3D edition with included 3D glasses.

The 3D Spider-Men release reunites Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ first meeting, with Mysterio tied to the crossover.

PUG-W, a Southern California publisher, has licensed Marvel material for 3D comic reprints, priced here at $9.99.

Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide (PUG-W) is joining Prana Publishers in 2027 for subdistribution through Lunar Distribution as its newest publishing partner, with PUG-W's first Direct Market comic book store offering in their January 2027 solicits and solicitations… a 3D republishing of Spider-Men #1 by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli from 2012 with 3D glasses for ten dollars. Based in Southern California, Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide has licensed a number of 3D republishing titles from Marvel Comics. You can also find all recent comic book publisher solicitations right here with this handy tag.

SPIDER-MEN (2012) #1 PAN DIMENSIONAL 3D EDITION WITH 3D GLASSES

by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli

At last—the first-ever meeting between PETER PARKER and MILES MORALES, now in stunning 3D! Peter (a.k.a. SPIDER-MAN) crosses realities and confronts his other-universe successor Miles (a.k.a. SPIDER-MAN)! Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and drawn by SARA PICHELLI—who brought Miles into our world—converted to red-and-blue 3D by Anomaly Productions, leaders in 3D comic art enhancement! And hang on—what's Mysterio got to do with all this, anyway…? 32 pages $9.99

Spider-Men was a five-issue series published in 2012 by Marvel Comics, featuring Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, and Miles Morales, the second Ultimate Marvel version of Spider-Man, in a crossover storyline between the two alternate universes from which they each originate. It marks the first time that characters from the original Marvel Universe and the Ultimate Universe had crossed over since the Ultimate Universe debuted in 2000. There was a second miniseries, Spider-Men II, in 2017 with Peter and Miles, both now living in the 616 Marvel Universe. It also featured the native Miles Morales of the Marvel 616 universe as an adult and close friend of the Kingpin…

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