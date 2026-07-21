Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black widow, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, punisher, wolverine

Punisher One-Shots Against Black Widow, Wolverine & Winter Soldier

Punisher One-Shots against Black Widow, Wolverine and Winter Soldier, from Tom Waltz, Greg Land, Bruno Bull and Edgar Salazar

Article Summary Punisher Showdowns launches in October, teaming Frank Castle with Black Widow, Wolverine and Winter Soldier.

Tom Waltz writes three oversized Punisher one-shots, with Greg Land, Bruno Büll and Edgar Salazar on art.

Punisher Showdowns: Black Widow sends Frank Castle to Las Vegas as a terrorist threat sparks a deadly clash.

Wolverine and Winter Soldier follow in November and December, pulling Punisher into brutal Marvel street-level wars.

Comic book writer Tom Waltz and artists Greg Land, Bruno Bull and Edgar Salazar are to pit Frank Castle against Marvel's most down-to-earth heroes in a series of comic book one-shots beginning with Punisher Showdown: Black Widow in October, followed by Wolverine and Winter Soldier.

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art & Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

In PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1, A threat from a terrorist cell puts Frank Castle on a mission to Las Vegas, where the Black Widow's intel on a Wolf Spider operative will set them all on a bullet-riddled collision course! But will Punisher and Black Widow see eye to eye or is this eye-for-an-eye going to leave bodies in their wake?! The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results! On Sale 10/21

Written by TOM WALTZ Art & Cover by GREG LAND Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO In PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1, A threat from a terrorist cell puts Frank Castle on a mission to Las Vegas, where the Black Widow's intel on a Wolf Spider operative will set them all on a bullet-riddled collision course! But will Punisher and Black Widow see eye to eye or is this eye-for-an-eye going to leave bodies in their wake?! The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results! On Sale 10/21 PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by BRUNO BÜLL

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

In PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1, Wolverine digs into the criminal underground of New York City as the Yakuza unleash a deadly and violence-inducing drug on the streets! The Punisher already has his sights set on these death-peddling scum, so what happens when Logan crosses paths and claws with Frank Castle? What follows, you'll have to read to believe! On Sale 11/4

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by BRUNO BÜLL Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO In PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WOLVERINE #1, Wolverine digs into the criminal underground of New York City as the Yakuza unleash a deadly and violence-inducing drug on the streets! The Punisher already has his sights set on these death-peddling scum, so what happens when Logan crosses paths and claws with Frank Castle? What follows, you'll have to read to believe! On Sale 11/4 PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by IAN CHURCHILL

Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

In PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1, when Punisher targets a death-dealing criminal with political ties, Soviet Russia activates its deadliest asset—the Winter Soldier—to intercept. But will the Punisher get his man, or will the Winter Soldier complete his mind-controlled mission? On Sale 12/2

"The streets of the Marvel Universe are set to explode this October as the Punisher comes face-to-face with some of Marvel's most dangerous heroes! Beginning with PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: BLACK WIDOW #1, writer Tom Waltz (Marvel Zombies: War Zone) and artist Greg Land (All-Out Avengers) are showcasing previously untold conflicts between Frank Castle and other members of the Marvel Universe in a series of oversized one-shots. It all begins as Punisher and Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow, collide during a mission to stop a terrorist attack in Las Vegas. If Frank can make it through that encounter in one piece (that's no guarantee!), he'll have to contend with both Wolverine and the Winter Soldier in the follow-up one-shots releasing in November and December.

"Landing the PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS gig right on the heels of my work on MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE is far from a punishment, let me tell you!" jokes writer Tom Waltz. "The Punisher has always been one of my favorite comic-book characters, all the way back to the first time I witnessed him doing battle with Daredevil in the classic DAREDEVIL (1964) #183. And now I get to showcase untold Punisher missions, culling from some of my favorite Marvel lore, and featuring three other fascinating super heroes with dark histories: Black Widow, Wolverine, and Winter Soldier. Rest assured, widows will sting, claws will slash, and bullets will fly. I couldn't be more ecstatic to join my amazing art teams for this bombastic ride!"

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