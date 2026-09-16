Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: British Punisher, captain britain, hydra, Queen In Black, Reform UK

Queen In Black Reveals That Hydra Did Well In The Recent UK Elections

Queen In Black reveals that Hydra did rather well in the recent UK Elections in the Marvel Universe... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Queen In Black #4 reveals Hydra’s New Hydra Party made major gains in recent UK elections, slashing superhero support.

As Hela’s symbiote invasion hits London, Outlaw confirms Britain’s heroes and agencies are nowhere to be seen.

The issue draws a sharp Marvel UK political parallel, with New Hydra echoing anti-establishment election rhetoric.

Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 adds another mystery as Sunfire appears in Union Jack colours instead of Captain Britain.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has had a bit of a rough time in the Marvel Universe of late. The Age of Krakoa saw the UK choose not to recognise Krakoa, as Otherworld mages grew to power in the old country, treating mutants as outsiders, fanning the flames of fear and introducing rather restrictive policies. And on the back of that, it seems that a new political party is on the rise, and did rather well at the most recent local elections. Though I understand that there have been some issues over foreign donations and Russian involvement, and certain prominent members have had to resign over a variety of allegations. Welcome to Hydra UK, as seen in today's Queen In Black #4 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, and Paco Medina. In which the Venom symbiotes commanded by Hela, The Queen In Black, are invading Earth to create a staging ground for her battle against Knull, the former King In Black. And that includes, for some reason, the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road, at Tottenham Court Road tube station, with two Captain Americas and a Greek God wondering where the British superheroes, or the organisations S.T.R.I.K.E. and MI-13, are. But only one turns up: Nigel Higgins, known as Outlaw or The British Punisher, created by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning and Douglas Braithwaite in Punisher #64 back in 1992. And he has some news…

The New Hydra Party, complaining about excessive spending on superheroes, which means both Captain America and a Greek God have to turn up to hold the line instead. And very, very possibly, an analogue for Reform UK… those superheroes running around, wearing masks, what are they trying to hide? So where are the Captain Britains these days?

Oh, maybe they are fighting the battle in America, and then across the galaxy, with the Avengers over in Queen In Black: Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 by Tom Waltz and Ze Carlos, also out today. Isn't that Captain Britain there in a new suit, heading off into space?

Oh wait. Shiro? You mean that's Sunfire, the Japanese superhero and founder member of the Giant-Size X-Men? What's he doing sporting Union Jack colours? Even though in previous issues, he looked more like this?

Is it possible that the colourist thought he was meant to be Captain Britain? Or has the New Hydra Party invaded Japan while we weren't looking? Queen In Black #4 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina and Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 by Tom Waltz and Ze Carlos are published by Marvel Comics today.

Queen In Black #4 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Paco Medina

VENOM ASCENDING! As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal. Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile. in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power… with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth? $4.99 9/16/26

VENOM ASCENDING! As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal. Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile. in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power… with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth? $4.99 9/16/26 Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 by Tom Waltz, Ze Carlos

CATACLYSMIC CONTINGENCY! The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening KNULL and HELA to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all. The time has come for PLAN B – but will this desperate contingency be enough for TEAM LIGHT and TEAM DARK to stop the dual horrors of the OUEEN IN BLACK and the GOD OF LIGHT from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict? Light and Dark forces collide (and unite!I in this bombastic grand finale! $4.99 9/16/26

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