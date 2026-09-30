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Queen In Black Spoilers For Venom, Mary Jane And A New King In Black

Queen In Black Spoilers for Venom, Mary Jane and a New King In Black, today from Marvel Comics

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Article Summary

  • Queen In Black spoilers reveal Venomworld as Earth bonds with the symbiote, turning eight billion humans against Knull.
  • Mary Jane and Venom lead the final Queen In Black battle, with Eddie Brock and Sleeper struggling to hold reality together.
  • Queen In Black spoilers confirm the new King In Black, reshaping the symbiote future.
  • The finale sets up a reduced symbiote status quo

Today sees the finale of the Queen In Black event, with four intertwining comics setting up the future of Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan, Sleeper, Hela, Knull, the lot of them. Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina, Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez, Jethro Morales, Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez and The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross. Probably best read in that order… especially the last one.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross

As The Amazing Venom #1 basically recaps the whole Queen In Black, including the ending as well as what happens next. While the others choose to go from the moment that the Earth becomes Venomworld…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

As the entire Earth becomes the host for the Venom symbiote, with eight billion humans running the show to deal with an incoming Knull… former King In Black and god of the symbiotes. So how is it looking?

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez

It's looking like New York. Some of it.

Queen In Black Spoilers For Venom, And A New King In Black
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

But there are similar concerns all over the place as to how this is actually going to work.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez

So many minds working together, but also divided…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

Basically held together by string, sticky tape and symbiote goo…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

Who did this? Three guesses. Mary Jane Watson. Oh also Venom. Same thing right now.

 

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina
Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

And this is the battle, between Mary Jane, Venom and Venomworld against Knull…

Queen In Black Spoilers For Venom, And A New King In Black
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez

… from two different perspectives…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

… it's the huge amount of triviality thet beats him.

Queen In Black Spoilers For Venom, And A New King In Black
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez

But it looks like they might need some help, as Eddie Brock and Sleeper try to hold it all together…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

But it has a bigger effect both above…

Queen In Black Spoilers For Venom, And A New King In Black
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

…and below…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

And as Venom says goodbye to Sleeper as the future heads towards them both…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

So Sleeper takes the throne. As it always intended to. Welcome to the new King In Black.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

Or should that be The Cat In The Crown? As we learn what is to happen next…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross

The symbiotes return to Klyntar…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross

… if they want to, that is.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross

Or, indeed, are able to.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross

And as for Mary Jane Watson? Now separated from Venom, Mary Jane is fit and fine, even if no one knows where Venom is now…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

And she may never be the same again. Worth breaking out the Jackpot gauntlets again?

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

And it seems that Venom is out there somewhere… but where?

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina

Venom has found a new host. By random or by choice? Well…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

… I'd say this was a choice, wouldn't you?

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez

…in the end?

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Venom #262 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Eddie Brock is Venom. Sleeper is the King In Black. Mary Jane is back to being Mary Jane. And there are far fewer symbiotes on Earth now… four at the current count. Venom, Carnage, Passenger and Dylan Brock. Maybe more? Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina, Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez, Jethro Morales, Venom #262 by Al Ewing, and Carlos Gomez and The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross are all published today.

  • Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule, Juanan Ramirez, Jethro Morales
    THE KING IS BACK? Eddie Brock was the King in Black… right up until he wasn't. It was him vacating the throne that led to the return of Knull and Hela's rise as Queen in Black. Can he make up for his mistake? Could he take back the crown as god of symbiotes?$4.99 9/30/26
  • Venom #262 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez
    WHO IS THE NEW ALL-VENOM? Mary Jane Watson is Venom… and so is everybody else! VENOMWORLD LIVES! But the war between Knull and Hela just ended — and even Eight Billion Venoms might not be enough to beat the winner! It's the strangest adventure yet for the World's Strangest Roommates… but is the lease finally up? $4.99 9/30/26
  • Queen In Black #5 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Paco Medina
    OH, THE HUMANITY! In the war between Light and Dark, the winner's taken their prize… but is it Hela or Knull who's ascended to the Throne Of All? Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is… the VENOMWORLD! It's the ultimate symbiote battle — and for Mary Jane Watson, it's the last stand! $4.99 9/30/26
  • The Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris, Luke Ross
    When last we left the red-and-blue be-symbioted Fred Myers–formerly BOOMERANG, now COMEBACK–he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull's war over Earth…but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry. Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle! $4.99 9/30/26

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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