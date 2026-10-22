Rachael Smith's Comics About Surviving Parenthood On Kickstarter

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, Nap Comix, Rachael Smith

Rachael Smith's comic books about surviving parenthood, Nap Comix, now on Kickstarter

Nap Comix began in 2023 as short strips Rachael Smith drew during her baby son's naps. The first collection, funded via Kickstarter last year, covered Henry's first year along with earlier exclusive pages. This volume continues into the period when Henry begins walking and talking and develops stronger opinions. Rachael Smith has described the work as recording both the hard and wonderful parts of parenting. The strips remain free to read on Webtoon.

Nap Comix: First Steps is planned to be around 200 pages and includes the webcomics from that second year, plus roughly 40 pages of new material. Rachael Smith is known for autobiographical and mental-health comics including Wired Up Wrong, Quarantine Comix, and Isabella & Blodwen, as well as work on Titan Comics' Doctor Who Tenth Doctor series. The first Nap Comix collection received positive notices from other creators for its mix of observation and humour. Backers can add the previous volume if they missed it. At the time of writing, Nap Comix: First Steps has $5,649 pledged of a $10,699 goal from 163 backers and 30 days to go…