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Rachael Smith's Comics About Surviving Parenthood On Kickstarter

Rachael Smith's comic books about surviving parenthood, Nap Comix, now on Kickstarter

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Article Summary

  • Rachael Smith has launched the Kickstarter for Nap Comix: First Steps, collecting her second year of parenting strips.
  • Nap Comix: First Steps adds around 40 new pages and follows Henry as he starts walking, talking, and pushing back.
  • The collection includes The End of June, Rachael Smith’s widely praised miscarriage comic, now finding a print home.
  • Readers can catch Nap Comix at MCM London Comic Con and Thought Bubble, with the free webcomic still on Webtoon.

Rachael Smith has launched a Kickstarter for Nap Comix: First Steps, the follow-up collection of her diary webcomic about motherhood. The campaign runs to the 20th of November 2026, and you'll be able to see it this weekend at MCM London Comic Con as well as at Thought Bubble in Harrogate next month. The book collects the second year of the strips featuring her son Henry, plus exclusive material, and includes her comic about miscarriage, The End of June, which received a lot of attention last year when it ran on Webtoon. Rachael Smith specifically noted its inclusion and told me that after posting it there was "such an outpouring of love and empathy" and that "because that comic helped so many people, it remains the single piece of work I am the most proud of", and she is glad it now has a home in print.

Nap Comix began in 2023 as short strips Rachael Smith drew during her baby son's naps. The first collection, funded via Kickstarter last year, covered Henry's first year along with earlier exclusive pages. This volume continues into the period when Henry begins walking and talking and develops stronger opinions. Rachael Smith has described the work as recording both the hard and wonderful parts of parenting. The strips remain free to read on Webtoon.

Nap Comix: First Steps is planned to be around 200 pages and includes the webcomics from that second year, plus roughly 40 pages of new material. Rachael Smith is known for autobiographical and mental-health comics including Wired Up Wrong, Quarantine Comix, and Isabella & Blodwen, as well as work on Titan Comics' Doctor Who Tenth Doctor series. The first Nap Comix collection received positive notices from other creators for its mix of observation and humour. Backers can add the previous volume if they missed it. At the time of writing, Nap Comix: First Steps has $5,649 pledged of a $10,699 goal from 163 backers and 30 days to go…

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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