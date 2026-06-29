Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bridie Alpaca, Chappell Roan, graphic novel, Rachel Randall

Rachel Randall And Bridie Alpaca Give Chappell Roan A Graphic Novel

Rachel Randall and Bridie Alpaca give Chappell Roan a graphic novel take on her life

Article Summary Rachel Randall and Bridie Alpaca are creating Chappell Roan: Midwest Princess, an illustrated graphic biography.

Media Lab Books will publish the Chappell Roan graphic novel on 3 November 2026, priced at $17.99.

The book traces Chappell Roan’s small-town roots, label struggles, queer identity, and rise to pop superstardom.

Bridie Alpaca says the project was made with love for Chappell Roan and includes donations to trans charities.

Rachel Randall and Bridie Alpaca are creating a graphic biography of singer/songwriter Chappell Roan from Media Lab Books. Chappell Roan: Midwest Princess: The Illustrated Story of a Musical Femininomenon, will be published on the 3rd of November 2026 for $17.99.

"She's the neon dream you can't ignore―the self-proclaimed "Midwest Princess" who transformed heartbreak into glitter-drenched anthems! Now, for the first time, Chappell Roan's story comes to life in a breathtaking, biographical graphic novel, beautifully illustrated by viral sensation Bridie Alpaca (@alpacalypse_art), whose bold, throwback style is perfect for telling such a compelling, triumphant story. From small-town beginnings to the highs and lows of the music industry, this is a tale of resilience, reinvention, and radical self-expression, revealing everything that drove Chappell Roan to become an instantly iconic, Grammy Award-winning superstar―a tale where every page pulses with color, chaos, and charisma, just like her music. Inside, you'll find; Gorgeous, pop artwork, A deep dive into Chappell's creative journey, Illustrations by Instagram fan-favorite Bridie Alpaca. For original fans as well as those just discovering Chappell's magic, this is the must-have story―a graphic novel celebration of music, self-expression and the freedom to be exactly who you are.

Australian artist Bridie Alpaca posted to Instagram, saying

"I have been working on this for a while now with @medialabbooks, its very exciting to be able to share! With the amazing author @knitteditor I was able to illustrate Chappell's life and professionally fan girl! When I was approached about illustrating this comic, it was the biggest no brainer ever! This is made with nothing but love and respect to Chappell and her fans, I was able to add plenty of fun references in there for die hard fans. As Chappell herself said "The queer community is my main fanbase, so my responsibility is to pay it forward" In her spirit and to authentically feel I can share her story, I have donated $500 AUD total of the first half of my advance to two Trans Australian charities: @transcend_australia @transgendervic who were nominated by @midwestprincessproject while she was here for Laneway. I hope to support the Queer community further throughout the release of the book." "Whats it about? The story features her rise and fall and then major rise to pop-stardom. I was so lucky to have the freedom to add references and moments I felt like captured her spirit. This story focuses on her and her alone, as a queer woman navigating the music industry. It's about her overcoming the hurdles with her label and the difficulties of being Queer in a small town. I hope I have represented her and her amazing accomplishments to their fullest"

Rachal Randall is the Strategy Director at Creative Fuse, a digital branding and website design team based in Dayton, Ohio.

Chappell Roan is an American singer-songwriter known for her bold, campy pop music, theatrical performances, drag queen-inspired aesthetics, and queer-themed lyrics. She was born and raised in Willard, Missouri and began sharing music on YouTube as a teenager, including original songs and covers. Signed to Atlantic Records at age 17, she released the EP School Nights but was later dropped. She then worked independently before signing with Island Records. Her breakthrough came with the 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which this graphic novel is named after.

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