Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Christopher Mitten, Ignition Press, mike dowling, Rampant Swine, si spurrier

Rampant Swine in Ignition Press November 2026 Official Full Solicits

Rampant Swine by Si Spurrier and Christopher Mitten launches in Ignition Press November 2026 Official Full Solicits and Solicitations

Ignition Press November 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Rampant Swine #1, a savage Arthurian reimagining by Si Spurrier and Christopher Mitten; the ongoing Minotaur #4 from Spurrier and Mike Dowling; and the conclusion of several limited series, including Bad Thoughts #5, The Dogsitter #5, and Sicko #4. Jeremy Haun continues his dual runs on The Beauty #10 and Folk of Dooney Hollow #3, while new chapters of 12 Foot Skeleton, Dinner Date, The Patron, and Prima Apparata continue, with collected editions of Murder Podcast Vol. 2 and Ripcord. And catch up with other publishers' November and December solicits right here.

RAMPANT SWINE #1

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Christopher Mitten

Covers: Christopher Mitten, Joëlle Jones, Mike Mignola, Matías Bergara

This never happened, yet it's all true. In a Britain forged in blood, mud, magic, and monsters, the legendary King Arthur is a brutal warlord surrounded by his knights who are every bit as savage, strange, and legendary as the world they inhabit. When the young knight Culhwch arrives at Arthur's fortress pleading for help in completing 39 impossible tasks assigned him by the giant Ysbaddaden to win the hand of his beautiful daughter Olwen, he and Arthur's warriors embark on an incredible quest of giant slaying, monstrous boar hunting, and magical treasure theft, as they battle their way through a dying age of myth. But beneath the bloodshed and barbarism, something isn't right. Because every great legend has a story beneath the story—and King Arthur was never meant to be this kind of hero. From Si Spurrier (Minotaur, The Flash) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy, The Autumn Kingdom), comes a savage and subversive reimagining of an Arthurian legend—a brutal six-issue fantasy epic in the tradition of Conan the Barbarian, where the heroes are dangerous, the monsters are real, and the age of wonder is coming to an end.

12 FOOT SKELETON #2

(W) Aaron Campbell & Tim Seeley (A) Ben Templesmith

Covers: Ben Templesmith, Aaron Campbell

The bodies begin piling up as the 12-FOOT SKELETON begins his Halloween night hunt for vengeance! Will Lola and Jimmy survive their last trick-or-treat expedition unscathed? Don't miss the second issue of Aaron Campbell (Hellblazer), Tim Seeley (Inglorious X-Force), and Ben Templesmith's (30 Days of Night) modern slasher-horror five-issue limited series by way of The Perks of Being a Wallflower!

BAD THOUGHTS #5

(W) Ande Parks (A) Dave Wachter

Covers: Dave Wachter, Fernando Blanco

Final issue! The first Bad Thoughts story arc comes to a sense-shattering conclusion. Jack Coates has lost everything. His home, his wife, and his sense of purpose. Having discovered that his boss has been lying to him all this time and that he's been fighting on the wrong side, Jack has decided the only way to atone is to burn it all down. But fighting fire with fire means everyone gets burned. Can Jack come out of this without going up in flames himself? Don't miss the five-issue limited series everyone is talking about, from Extraction co-creator Ande Parks and superstar artist Dave Wachter (Uncanny Valley).

THE BEAUTY #10

(W) Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley (A) Igor Kordey

Covers: Jeremy Haun, Igor Kordey

The Beauty co-creators, Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, are joined by legendary artist Igor Kordey for a special standalone issue in the ongoing series that inspired the hit FX/Hulu television series. This standalone issue looks into the origins of The Abernathy, following both the sinister twin sisters and their brother Percival through the years as they amass their fortunes and develop their mutual animosity. It's a twisted tale of family drama, greed, and dark machinations. Find out at last how the greatest villains in The Beauty became so damned evil!

DINNER DATE #2

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Khary Randolph

Covers: Khary Randolph, David Talaski

Adjusting to life as a vampire is hard. No matter how eager her roommate is to see Syd fully embrace her role as creature of the night, these new cravings and all that come with them are a lot more challenging than popular myths would have you believe. Yet, new victims keep sliding into her DMs, and the worst of New York's dating pool are laying their heads on the proverbial chopping block. What Syd can't anticipate, though, are the rather gruesome changes her own prey will go through after she's drained them of life. Oh…and what about that cute rideshare driver she met in the first issue? There are some totally different cravings happening there. This new five-issue limited series from Joanne Starer, the new writer of Harley Quinn, and Khary Randolph, artist for DC's newly announced Vixen series, is perfect for fans of Shaun of the Dead, Fright Night, and 1980s romantic comedies.

THE DOGSITTER #5

(W) Jamie S. Rich (A) Megan Levens

Covers: Megan Levens, Noel Kelly

Final issue! You won't want to miss the conclusion to Jamie S. Rich (You Have Killed Me) and Megan Levens's (Star Trek: Red Shirts) critically acclaimed five-issue rom-com…with dogs! After the disastrous events of the last issue, things finally start looking up for Gemma—she just might get the chance to return to school and finish her dream of becoming a veterinarian. But where does this leave her and Neal? Can Gemma have a happy-ever-after without him, or will she make the ultimate sacrifice for love?

FOLK OF DOONEY HOLLOW #3

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Alex Lins

Covers: Jeremy Haun, Alex Lins

Kerri's presence in Dooney Hollow has disrupted the delicate balance the community has with the Butcher, and a sacrifice will have to be made to restore order. Meanwhile, the more Kerri gets to know the town and its people, the more intrigued she becomes by them—and the more afraid that they may never let her leave. She decides to take matters into her own hands, but if her arrival had terrible consequences, what will happen when she tries to escape? Ignition Press' latest horror five-issue limited series comes courtesy of writer Jeremy Haun, co-creator of The Beauty and writer of the Ringo-nominated series Murder Podcast, and the art team of Alex Lins (Briar) and celebrated colorist Trish Mulvihill (100 Bullets).

MINOTAUR #4

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Dowling

Covers: Michael Dowling, Raúl Allén

The next chapter of Si Spurrier (Flash, A Mischief of Magpies) and Mike Dowling's (The Amazing Spider-Man, Unfollow) visionary, genre-bending ongoing series begins here! Monday, Sara, and Raf descend on a bizarre Southern BBQ joint expecting to find evidence of another inexplicable phenomenon. Instead, they uncover a grisly genetic experiment involving a disgraced scientist, a murderous son, and a barn full of genetically resurrected dinosaur-chickens. As the truth behind the creatures comes spilling out, Monday discovers that her own strange connection to the supernatural may be getting stronger—and more personal.

MURDER PODCAST VOL. 2 TPB

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Mike Tisserand, Danny Luckert, Andy MacDonald

Cover: Jeremy Haun

No one knows how it got on your phone – but when you play the episode, people die! The co-creator of The Beauty returns to infect your feed with the conclusion of his violent hit series for true crime lovers! They should have never pressed play, but there are too many bodies and too many unanswered questions to turn back now. The savagely popular title returns to answer questions about Dead Sounds and the cult that has formed around them. Can Nika and Mina discover how and why this murderous rampage began, and what can possibly be done to stop it? Volume 2 collects issues #5-8 of Murder Podcast.

THE PATRON #4

(W) Christian Ward (A) John J Pearson

Covers: Christian Ward, John J. Pearson

"Love the art, not the artist." Can we look past the crimes and transgressions of artists who produce great art, but do bad things? Mr. Cherish certainly hopes so, but his murderous rampage may soon be coming to an end, as a strange figure from his past finally reveals himself. What is the truth behind Matty Barnes and his untimely demise? In fact, who is Matty Barnes and why did he choose to become an artist in the first place? Secrets are revealed as Lucy comes closer to finding out the truth in the penultimate issue of Christian Ward (Event Horizon) and John J. Pearson's (The Smart Division) five-issue serial killer art thriller!

PRIMA APPARATA #3

(W) Olivia Dufault (A) Rebekah Isaacs

Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Riley Rossmo

Tensions rise as Mar meets Appolyta the Huntress in the flesh! Risking her life for competitive advantage, Mar travels to a dreamlike replica of Appolyta's sprawling home world and trains alongside the goddess herself. Face to face with the famous enemies and obstacles of myth, Mar levels up as a battle ballerina; but the heart-to-heart experience with her idol leads to a surprising awakening that will redefine her relationship with Rhea. But with their senior performance looming, the pressure is on the star-crossed friends—and there's never been a more dangerous time to face new feelings and flex new skills as the five-issue limited series reaches its midpoint!

SICKO #4

(W) Tini Howard (A) Amilcar Pinna

Covers: Amilcar Pinna, Mike & Laura Allred

The cause of Valentine's symptoms is revealed as she recounts the day that altered her life forever. Meanwhile, Valentine's standoff with OMELAS's thugs has gotten steamy. As the pressure rises, it's difficult to tell whose side anyone is on. In a final attempt to learn the truth about OMELAS, Valentine enters the forbidden room where Doctor Mackenroe keeps the sickest patients. Inside, she finds more than she could have possibly imagined as the five-issue limited series reaches its penultimate chapter.

RIPCORD TPB

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Aneke

Cover: Jorge Fornes

A deadly world ravaged by an irresistibly addictive drug that transforms its users into rabid beasts – and now Dillion's sister is missing in the Outback. Ripcord is a story about stopping at nothing to save your family, even as the world collapses around you. The drug known as "Ripcord" has become the scourge of the world. It's extremely addictive, and it doesn't just alter your perception; it fundamentally alters who you are. Ripcord users have their whole bodies taken over by the substance, and it transforms them into mindless, frenzied killers who want nothing but to destroy. This makes every place the drug has grown popular dangerous. Dillon is one of thousands who has lost a family member to Ripcord, but unlike so many others, she's going to do something about it. Her sister has gone missing in the Outback, and Dillon is going to stop at nothing—and let nothing stop her—until she brings her home. This volume collects Ripcord in its entirety, including issues #1-5 as well as the Cold Open!

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