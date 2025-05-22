Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ratshaker, Sunscorched Studios

Ratshaker Confirmed For Release On PS5 This Year

After beeing released on Steam since Halloween last year, Ratshaker will finally head to a new platform, as a PS5 release was revealed

Article Summary Ratshaker, the comedic first-person pest-control simulator, is coming to PS5 in May after a hit Steam launch.

Take control and shake those pests away in this horror-tinged indie game from Sunscorched Studios.

Experience fast, mess-free, and oddly satisfying pest removal with Ratshaker’s unique gameplay mechanics.

Enjoy features like Squeak-Free Technology and guaranteed results for tackling your rodent problems.

Indie game developer and publisher Sunscorched Studios confirmed today that they'll bring the game Ratshaker over to the PS5. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a comedic first-person pest-control simulator, with a bit of a horror twist as everything isn't as it seems. But hey, all of it can be fixed by shaking that rat in your hand. The game is basically the same version as PC, only it will have every update made to the title so far, giving PS5 players all of the content to date with less of the bugs from launch. We have more details on the game for you here, along with the latest trailer to check out, as it will be released for the PS5 on May 28, 2025.

Ratshaker

Tired of pests taking over your space? Say goodbye to them for good with Ratshaker, the revolutionary new way to deal with unwanted pests! Just take and shake, and Ratshaker does the rest. No traps, no mess, no unmarked disposal barrels! With Ratshaker, you take control! Feel the satisfaction of watching the meter rise as you shake that rat into submission. The more you shake, the closer you get to solving your problems for good. Fast-acting, easy to use, and highly effective, Ratshaker ensures your space stays problem-free in no time. Why choose Ratshaker?

Effortless Pest Removal : Simply grab that little RAT, and Ratshaker takes care of the rest!

: Simply grab that little and Ratshaker takes care of the rest! Squeak-Free Technology: Watch the RAT react, squeak, and maybe even shout as you shake it into oblivion.

Watch the react, squeak, and maybe even shout as you shake it into oblivion. Fun & Effective: It's not just effective… It's oddly satisfying!

It's not just effective… It's oddly satisfying! Guaranteed Results: Keep shaking the RAT until all your problems disappear.

Keep shaking the until all your problems disappear. Say Goodbye: Shake 'em away with Ratshaker, the only solution you'll ever need. How many shakes will it take until the pain subsides?

