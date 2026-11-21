Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000 ad, chris weston, judge dredd

Rebellion February 2027 Full Solicits For The 2000 AD 50th Anniversary

Official: Rebellion Publishing's February 2027 full solicits for the 2000 AD and Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary

Article Summary Rebellion Publishing’s February 2027 full solicits spotlight 2000 AD’s 50th anniversary and major Judge Dredd releases.

2000 AD Progs #2518-2521 build to the bumper anniversary issue, launching Burial Grounds and a new Judge Rico series.

Judge Dredd Megazine #501 keeps the celebration going with Dreadnoughts, Judge Anderson, Devlin Waugh and more.

February 2027 also brings anniversary collections and new editions of Judge Dredd, Slaine, Compact Crimes and Fighting Mann.

Rebellion Publishing has its February 2027 solicits and solicitations with the actual 50th anniversary issues of 2000 AD, which means a cover by Chris Weston and another variant cover also by Chris Weston… a new Judge Dredd era, Burial Grounds, a Garth Ennis birthday tale in the issue, and a new story for Dredd's clone-brother Judge Rico…. Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool.

2000 AD PROG #2518

(W) Rob Williams, Kenneth Niemand, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett (A) PJ Holden, Mark Harrison, Leigh Gallagher, Laurence Campbell (CA) Leigh Gallagher

Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses. 2000 AD enters its 50th Anniversary month in February with a stunning line-up of stories headlined by the game-changing Judge Dredd thriller "Judge The Judges". The issue also brings more fantasy action in Kingmaker, bloodsucking horror in Fiends of the Eastern Front, Mega-City madness in Chimpsky's Law, and deep-space drama in The Out! $7.99 2/17/2027

2000 AD PROG #2519

(W) Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Rob Williams, James Peaty (A) Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Laurence Campbell, Mark Harrison (CA) Nick Percival

Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses. This week's issue brings the start of a new Thrill to 2000 AD called "Bone Machine"! The all-new series joins Judge Dredd, The Out, Kingmaker and Fiends of the Eastern Front for a packed Prog! $7.99 2/24/2027

(W) Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Rob Williams, James Peaty (A) Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Laurence Campbell, Mark Harrison (CA) Nick Percival Experience the action of 2000 AD, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses. This week's issue brings the start of a new Thrill to 2000 AD called "Bone Machine"! The all-new series joins Judge Dredd, The Out, Kingmaker and Fiends of the Eastern Front for a packed Prog! $7.99 2/24/2027 2000 AD PROG #2520

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, James Peaty (A) Laurence Campbell, Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Joe Currie (CA) Steven Austin

"Judge The Judges" comes to an end in this week's issue of 2000 AD, as we set the stage for a new era of Dredd in Prog 2521! Alongside Bone Machine, The Out, and Fiends of the Eastern Front, it's a can't-miss Prog as things are going to change and Dredd will feel the consequences of this story for a long time!

$7.99 3/3/2027

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, James Peaty (A) Laurence Campbell, Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Joe Currie (CA) Steven Austin "Judge The Judges" comes to an end in this week's issue of 2000 AD, as we set the stage for a new era of Dredd in Prog 2521! Alongside Bone Machine, The Out, and Fiends of the Eastern Front, it's a can't-miss Prog as things are going to change and Dredd will feel the consequences of this story for a long time! $7.99 3/3/2027 2000 AD PROG #2521

(W) Garth Ennis, Rob Williams, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Robin Smith, Chris Weston, Jake Lynch, Barry Kitson (CA) Chris Weston

BUMPER SIZE ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! 2000 AD celebrates fifty years of publishing comics with a titanic issue which includes the start of a new Judge Dredd era: "Burial Grounds" begins here! Garth Ennis joins us for a very special birthday tale in the issue, alongside the start of a new series for Dredd's clone-brother Judge Rico, and complete-in-this-issue stories for Strontium Dog and Fiends of the Eastern Front! Jump onboard here! $8.99 3/10/2027

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #501

(W) Michael Carroll, Ales Kot, Liam Johnson, Geoffrey D. Wessel (A) John Higgins, Antonio Fuso, Rob Richardson, Gary Welsh (CA) John Higgins

Following last month's epic issue 500 of Judge Dredd Megazine, the energy surge continues in Meg 501, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of 2000 AD with a stacked lineup of stories including a complete Judge Dredd story, the continuing adventures of Judge Anderson and Devlin Waugh, a complete Tale From The Black Museum – and the return of the critically-acclaimed and fan-favourite series Dreadnoughts, from Mike Carroll, John Higgins and Sally Hurst! $14.99 3/17/2027

FIFTY YEARS OF JUDGE DREDD HC A 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant, Garth Ennis, Rob Williams (A) Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Cam Kennedy, Brian Bolland (CA) Various

He is the law! And you'd better believe it! For fifty years Judge Dredd has brought justice to the streets of Mega-City One, in stories that have ranged from sci-fi satire to epic adventure to iconic horror. This sweeping collection celebrates the first half-century of Dredd with forty complete stories showcasing The Lawman of The Future at his very best. This massive collection features tales from original Dredd creators John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra along with their many contemporaries and successors, selected to guarantee maximum Thrill-Power! Alongside these stories are brand new interviews with the incredible writers and artists who have brought their own unique take to Judge Dredd over the years. From classic encounters with legendary villains like Judge Death through to corruption and evil lurking inside the Judges' Justice Department itself, this is the perfect way to read Judge Dredd for the first time or revisit the UK's most influential comic book character. $69.99 2/10/2027

SLAINE THE DEFINITIVE EDITION TP VOL 04

(W) Pat Mills (A) Simon Bisley, Glenn Fabry (CA) Simon Bisley

For too long the people of Tir-Nan-Og have suffered under the dominion of the Drunes, strange druids who have poisoned the land with their magic. Sláine, now King of the Sessair, takes a stand against their tyranny. He must unite the four kings of Tir-Nan-Og and use their mystical weapons, as he and his tribe prepare for all-out war against the Lord Weird Slough Feg and his Fomorian allies. This volume collects Pat Mills' epic sagas The Horned God and Demon Killer, featuring the game-changing painted work of Simon Bisley (Lobo, Hellblazer) and stunning art by Glenn Fabry (Preacher, Swamp Thing) and Greg Staples (Judge Dredd, Magic: The Gathering). $39.99 2/10/2027

JUDGE DREDD COMPACT CRIMES TP VOL 02

(W) John Wagner, Pat Mills, Chris Lowder (A) Brian Bolland, Ian Gibson, Mick McMahon, Dave Gibbons (CA) Mick McMahon

JOURNEY INTO HELL! The future lawman must undertake a desperate mission across the most inhospitable terrain known to humanity in this second volume of the Compact Crimes series, collecting all of Judge Dredd's thrilling adventures from the pages of 2000 AD – and in The Cursed Earth, he will face his toughest challenge yet as he travels beyond the walls of Mega-City One and into the irradiated heart of what was once North America… Featuring the previously banned episodes of this seminal story, don't miss the start of the hyper-cop's first explosive epic! $12.99 2/24/2027

FIGHTING MANN HC

(W) Alan Hebden (A/CA) Cam Kennedy

THE YEAR WAS 1967, THE WAR WAS VIETNAM. When his Navy pilot son's plane goes missing during a bombing raid over the Vietnamese jungle, Walter Mann goes on a personal mission to find him. A highly decorated veteran, Colonel Mann must venture deep into Viet Cong territory, while the CIA attempt to stop him from uncovering a terrifying secret. This complete, action-packed story was one of the first comics to ever cover the subject of the Vietnam War on the printed page. Published in the legendary British comic series Battle only a few years after the fall of Saigon in 1975, Fighting Mann is a hard-hitting and genuine exploration of the follies of this very modern war, written by Alan Hebden (Rat Pack) and featuring the jaw-dropping artwork of Cam Kennedy (Star Wars, Batman).

$29.00 2/24/2027

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