Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000 ad, judge dredd

Rebellion January 2027 Solicits – 2000 AD 50th Year & Judge Dredd #500

Rebellion January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations for 2000 AD's 50th Year, Specials, Visual Histories and Judge Dredd Megazine #500

Article Summary Judge Dredd Megazine #500 leads Rebellion’s January 2027 solicits with a 100-page jumping-on issue and new #1 stories.

Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante join Judge Dredd #500 for a double-length Dark Judges story and Judge Anthrax debut.

2000 AD’s 50th anniversary begins with the 2000 AD Anniversary Special, new Progs, and a major Visual History hardcover.

January 2027 also brings Judge Dredd Compact Crimes Vol. 1 and Brass Sun, expanding the anniversary lineup for fans.

Rebellion's January 2027 (and February, depending on your territory) solicitations kick off 2000 AD and Judge Dredd's fiftieth anniversary with a 2000 AD Anniversary Special, a Visual Guide to 2000AD and Judge Dredd Magazine #500… while Oni Press continues their Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars series… I am expecting more intercompany crossovers with 2000 AD through the year. Maybe a wider release for Rogue Trooper while we are at it.

2000 AD 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

(W) John Wagner, Robbie Morrison, Ian Edginton, Pat Mills (A) Dan Cornwell, Simon Fraser, Mike Perkins, Ian Culbard (CA) Brian Bolland

Celebrate 50 years of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic with a stunning special, showcasing some of the most iconic characters to have featured in its pages over the last five decades. Featuring Judge Dredd, Robo-Hunter, Nikolai Dante, Brink and more in all-new stories – plus a surprise return of a classic series! This is a must-have collectors' item!

$10.99 11/30/2026

2000 AD PROG #2514

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Lawrence Campbell, Leigh Gallagher, Mark Harrison, Nick Percival (CA) Mark Harrison

Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi Thrillers, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week we enter the New Year strong, as the shattering aftermath of "Judge Dredd: The New Future" leads to an incredible new series from Rob Williams and Laurence Campbell which hits Dredd where it hurts most!Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi Thrillers, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week we enter the New Year strong, as the shattering aftermath of "Judge Dredd: The New Future" leads to an incredible new series from Rob Williams and Laurence Campbell which hits Dredd where it hurts most! $7.99 1/20/2027

2000 AD PROG #2515

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Lawrence Campbell, PJ Holden (CA) Nick Percival

Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi Thrillers, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week Fiends of the Eastern Front continues, bringing us face-to-face with the greatest fiend of all: the blood-sucking Count Dracula! $7.99 1/27/2027

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Nick Percival, Leigh Gallagher, Lawrence Campbell, PJ Holden (CA) Nick Percival Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi Thrillers, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week Fiends of the Eastern Front continues, bringing us face-to-face with the greatest fiend of all: the blood-sucking Count Dracula! $7.99 1/27/2027 2000 AD PROG #2516

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett (A) PJ Holden, Lawrence Campbell, Nick Percival, Mark Harrison (CA) Cliff Robinson

Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi extravaganza, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week "The Out" continues, as photo-journalist Cyd finds herself spiralling through the furthest reaches of the universe, on a desperate rescue mission! $7.99 3/2/2027

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett (A) PJ Holden, Lawrence Campbell, Nick Percival, Mark Harrison (CA) Cliff Robinson Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi extravaganza, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week "The Out" continues, as photo-journalist Cyd finds herself spiralling through the furthest reaches of the universe, on a desperate rescue mission! $7.99 3/2/2027 2000 AD PROG #2517

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) PJ Holden, Leigh Gallagher, Nick Percival, Mark Harrison (CA) Nick Percival

Experience the action of 2000 AD's sci-fi Thrillers, now celebrating fifty years of publishing the greatest comics in the galaxy! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week, the epic fantasy series "Kingmaker" hurtles towards its epic conclusion, as things grow ever-more dangerous for Orc hero Crixus!

$7.99 10/2/2027

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #500 CVR A STEWART K MOORE

(W) John Reppion, Liam Johnson, Ales Kot, Michael Carroll (A) Kieran McKeown, Rob Richardson, Paul Marshall, Antonio Fuso (CA) Stewart K. Moore

The groundbreaking 500th issue of Judge Dredd Megazine arrives with a headline takeover from Thrash Metal icons ANTHRAX! Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and drummer Charlie Benante crash into Judge Dredd's world as they team up with writer John Reppion and artist Kieran McKeown for a new double-length story featuring Judge Dredd, The Dark Judges…. and Judge Anthrax? A new Dark Judge arrives with a bang, and Judge Dredd is right in their crosshairs! Who is the mysterious and powerful Judge Anthrax – and what are their intentions for Dredd's home of Mega-City One? January's 100-page Megazine also features a new lineup of stories, all of which start with a new #1 perfect for first-time and lapsed readers! From the vampiric exorcist Devlin Waugh's return to the pages of the Meg to a new adventure for Psi-Div's finest, Judge Anderson, this issue has everything a new reader could want! And what is The Mega-City 500? You'll have to read the issue to find out! Regular cover by artist Stewart K. Moore.

$14.99 2/17/2027

JUDGE DREDD COMPACT CRIMES TP VOL 1e

(W) John Wagner, Pat Mills, Gerry Finley-Day, Kevin Gosnell (A) Mick McMahon, Carlos Ezquerra, Ian Gibson, Massimo Belardinelli (CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Experience the legend that is future lawman Judge Dredd as the Compact Crimes collects his bestselling adventures in a brand-new format. For fifty years in the pages of cult sci-fi weekly 2000 AD, the zero-tolerance cop has been patrolling the dangerous streets of Mega-City One, delivering justice – now these volumes compile his explosive stories from the very beginning. The UK's most successful comics character, this is the ideal place to start your Judge Dredd library – from the beginning, starting with his very first missions! With art from Mick McMahon, Ian Gibson, Brian Bolland and more, join Dredd as he patrols the streets of Mega-City One, and finds himself caught up in the turmoil of the Robot Wars! Pick up the Compact Crime Volume 1 – it's the Law, creeps! ORDER! Experience the legend that is future lawman Judge Dredd as the Compact Crimes collects his bestselling adventures in a brand-new format. For fifty years in the pages of cult sci-fi weekly 2000 AD, the zero-tolerance cop has been patrolling the dangerous streets of Mega-City One, delivering justice – now these volumes compile his explosive stories from the very beginning. The UK's most successful comics character, this is the ideal place to start your Judge Dredd library – from the beginning, starting with his very first missions! With art from Mick McMahon, Ian Gibson, Brian Bolland and more, join Dredd as he patrols the streets of Mega-City One, and finds himself caught up in the turmoil of the Robot Wars! Pick up the Compact Crime Volume 1 – it's the Law, creeps! $12.99 1/27/2027

2000 AD A VISUAL HISTORY 1977-2027 HC 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

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(W) Scott Montgomery (A) Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons, Kevin O'Neill, Carlos Ezquerra (CA) Various

The first fifty years of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic! The 2000 AD Visual History details the year-by-year evolution of the legendary weekly comic and the legion of groundbreaking characters and stories it launched. Debuting in 1977, 2000 AD exploded onto the comics scene, ushering in an exciting new era of British pop culture. It created some of the most iconic characters in comics including Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, Strontium Dog, Sláine, Nemesis the Warlock, and many more. Characters that would shape — or warp — the imagination of generations of readers. This comprehensive volume celebrates five decades of weekly comics, detailing work from industry-changing artists including Dave Gibbons, Brian Bolland, Simon Bisley, and Judge Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra. 2000 AD: A Visual History is essential reading for anyone interested in comics, British pop culture and both dedicated and casual fans alike.$79.99 1/27/2027

BRASS SUN TP VOL 01 THE WHEEL OF WORLDS

(W) Ian Edginton (A/CA) Ian Culbard

The Orrery is a fully functioning, life-sized clockwork solar system. Several planets attached to huge metal spars, orbit a great brass sun. For many years, these worlds have fought amongst each other and many have degenerated into minor kingdoms. Worse yet, the sun has begun to wind down, and the outer worlds are starting to freeze while the rest will inevitably follow. Wren, a young girl who lives on the outer world of Hind Leg, is tasked by her scientist grandfather to find the lost pieces of a key that can restart the sun.

$29.99 1/20/2027

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