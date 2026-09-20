Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: grant morrison, omnibus, steve yeowell, zenith

Rebellion Official Full December 2026 Solicits With Zenith Omnibus

Rebellion's Official Full December 2026 Solicits with the Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell Zenith Omnibus

Rebellion Publishing's official full December 2026 solicits and solicitations with the Zenith Omnibus (though that's for next year, and lots of time between then and now for Grant Morrison to make their views known again), the 2000 AD Christmas issue bringing back The Out and Fiends of the Eastern Front alongside Rogue Trooper and Judge Dredd before the 50th Anniversary celebrations begin in 2027 AD.

2000 AD PROG #2511

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Geoffrey D. Wessel, T.C. Eglington (A) Henry Flint, Neil Edwards, Ben Willsher, Karl Richardson (CA) PJ Holden

Experience the galaxy with the science-fiction thrills of 2000 AD! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week, as Judge Dredd ramps up for next week's shocking conclusion, Rogue Trooper also heats up – and vampiric bounty hunter Durham Red finally closes in on her mission! $7.99 12/16/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Geoffrey D. Wessel, T.C. Eglington (A) Henry Flint, Neil Edwards, Ben Willsher, Karl Richardson (CA) PJ Holden Experience the galaxy with the science-fiction thrills of 2000 AD! Each issue features five stories which shatter the depths of reality and deliver hard-hitting action for your senses! This week, as Judge Dredd ramps up for next week's shocking conclusion, Rogue Trooper also heats up – and vampiric bounty hunter Durham Red finally closes in on her mission! $7.99 12/16/2026 2000 AD PROG #2512

(W) Rob Williams, Kek-W, T.C. Eglington, Arthur Wyatt (A) Henry Flint, Karl Richardson, Neil Edwards, Warwick Fraser-Coombe (CA) Steven Austin. This week brings the conclusion of Judge Dredd: The New Future, as the acclaimed follow-up to "A Better World" changes Judge Dredd forever! It's winner-takes-all as the politically-charged series has massive ramifications for Mega-City One – who will step up, and who will fall? $7.99 12/23/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Kek-W, T.C. Eglington, Arthur Wyatt (A) Henry Flint, Karl Richardson, Neil Edwards, Warwick Fraser-Coombe (CA) Steven Austin. This week brings the conclusion of Judge Dredd: The New Future, as the acclaimed follow-up to "A Better World" changes Judge Dredd forever! It's winner-takes-all as the politically-charged series has massive ramifications for Mega-City One – who will step up, and who will fall? $7.99 12/23/2026 2000 AD PROG #2513

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Kek-W (A) Jake Lynch, PJ Holden, Nick Percival, Dave Kendall (CA) Toby Willsmer

This week brings our annual Christmas extravaganza, as 2000 AD brings a hundred pages of Thrills to close out the year! Building off the aftermath of the titanic Black Tower event earlier this year, Judge Dredd's clone, "Judge Rico", struggles to rebuild in the aftermath of the devastation. Elsewhere in Mega-City One, super-intelligent ape "Noam Chimpsky" returns, and he has his sights set on a fitness influencer – can he keep up the pace? Alongside complete one-off stories for "Durham Red" and "Fall of Deadworld", this week's Prog also welcomes the return of two new series which will head out into 2027. Firstly, the acclaimed series "The Out" is back for its fifth series, as Cyd explores a new part of the galaxy known only as 'The Down'. Then, "Fiends of the Eastern Front" returns, and the vampire known as Constanta has finally met his match: Dracula has arrived in 2000 AD…! $16.99 12/23/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #499

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Andi Ewington, Liam Johnson, James Peaty (A) Paul Marshall, Simon Jacob, Nick Dyer, Jake Lynch (CA) Nick Roche

Thrilling adventures from the World of Judge Dredd, as we prepare for the senses-shattering Judge Dredd Megazine 500 next month! Get ready for another hundred pages of high-octane thrills, as Judge Dredd Megazine heads towards an unforgettable landmark event. There's a complete-in-this-issue new story for the Lawman of the Future himself, alongside a story from out in the wilderness of the Cursed Earth! Who is the Pale Wolf…. and what if this legend is more real than anyone suspected? Elsewhere, we're treated to another exhibition from The Black Museum, as macabre curator Henry Dubble introduces reader to a sinister display piece which ties to lost stories from Judge Dredd's home in Mega-City One. And Psi-Judge Anderson returns for another complete storyline, as she comes up against a suspicious supernatural manifestation on the Block! All this, as well as a range of features, interviews, and more – only in Judge Dredd Megazine! $14.99 1/20/2027

ZENITH HC FULL COLOUR OMNIBUS EDITION

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Steve Yeowell, JP Jordan

The ultimate edition of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's superpowered masterpiece! In Berlin, 1945, the Allies unleashed Maximan to take on the German super soldier Masterman. Maximan's defeat was only kept secret by the nuclear bomb that destroyed both men. Forty-plus years later, and twenty years after a generation of '60s British superpowered heroes came and went, the teenage pop star Zenith is the only superhuman left. His only interests – women, drugs, alcohol and fame. So, when he is contacted about the threat from the many-angled ones and the impending destruction of our world, his first reaction is to steer well clear. But the superhumans of the past have other plans… Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's ground-breaking superhero odyssey is back and presented for the first time in full colour. From the pages of 2000 AD, this beloved classic represents a highpoint in the fifty-year history of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic. Lovingly coloured by JP Jordan, sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll has never looked so good. $65.99 2/10/2027

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