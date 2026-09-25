Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, judge dredd, Mickey 17, Mickey7, Profile Books, solaris

Rebellion Sells Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror Imprint Solaris To Profile Books

Rebellion Publishing, the publisher of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd, has sold one of its imprints, Solaris, to Profile Books

Article Summary 2000 AD publisher Rebellion has sold its Solaris sci-fi, fantasy and horror imprint to Profile Books for an undisclosed sum.

The Solaris move includes digital and print distribution changes, with five Rebellion staff joining Profile Books.

Founded in 2007 and bought by Rebellion, Solaris publishes major names like Adrian Tchaikovsky and Rebecca Roanhorse.

Profile and Rebellion say the Solaris deal sets up the acclaimed SFF list, authors and team for a strong next chapter.

Rebellion Publishing, the publisher of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd, which are about to celebrate their fiftieth anniversary, has sold one of its imprints to another publisher.

Solaris, their SFF and horror imprint Solaris has been sold to Profile Books for an unknown price Digital switchover happened first but now all physical distribution with S&S/Harper Collins has also moved over. Five staff members who worked on the Solaris imprint at Rebellion Publishing, David Thomas Moore, Amanda Raybould, Amy Borsuk, Jess Gofton and Natalie Sorrell Charlesworth, have now moved over to Profile Books as well.

Solaris was founded in 2007 and acquired by Rebellion in 2010, publishing 30 to 35 titles per year, including Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, which became the film Mickey 17. They also publish the work of Adrian Tchaikovsky, Lorraine Wilson, RuNyx, Rebecca Roanhorse, Katherine Addison, Vajra Chandraseker and Simon Jimenez. The Salt Oracle by Lorraine Wilson was runner-up for this year's Arthur C Clarke Award, and Rakesfall by Vajra Chandraseker won last year's Ursula K Le Guin Prize for Fiction.

Profile chief executive officer Rebecca Gray said "We are thrilled to be taking this big step into a new genre. Solaris is already home to a wealth of acclaimed authors writing original, captivating books. We can't wait to work with them, and everyone involved from Profile and Solaris is terrifically excited to get going. It's been a pleasure making the deal happen with Rebellion, and I can't wait to see what happens next."

Rebellion's head of film, TV and publishing Ben Smith said, "Since we acquired Solaris in 2009, we have grown the imprint into a market leader in SFF and Horror. We are immensely proud of the books we have published, the authors we worked with, and the countless major award wins and nominations achieved by our dedicated authors, editors, designers and artists. We are excited to see the list, the team and Profile build off this success and thrive in the future."

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