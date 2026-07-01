Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dark knight, newlitg

Recreating The Dark Knight Returns in The Daily LITG, 1st July 2026

Recreating The Dark Knight Returns was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Nick Dragotta, Jock and more artists recreate Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns in Bleeding Cool's top story.

The Daily LITG charts Bleeding Cool's ten biggest stories, from Batman spoilers to Doctor Who and SDCC reveals.

A roundup of other fresh comics reporting includes Frank Miller, DC Artist's Edition, Clayface and London events.

Seven years of LITG history returns with past top stories, plus today's comic book birthdays and mailing list signup.

Recreating The Dark Knight Returns was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Recreating The Dark Knight and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Doug Ramsey And The X-Men

LITG two years ago, Blu-Ray Blues

LITG three years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

LITG four years ago, First Look At Failsafe From Batman #125

LITG five years ago, Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder

LITG six years ago, Wolverine, Red Hood, Superman

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG seven years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Paknadel , co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, All Against All, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Carnage

, co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, All Against All, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Carnage Mike Baron , creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus.

, creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus. Luis Guaragna, artist on Strangeways

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

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