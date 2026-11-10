Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jason todd, red hood, teen titans

Red Hood Reverts To Type In Tomorrow's Teen Titans #3 (Spoilers)

Jason Todd, Red Hood, reverts to type in tomorrow's Teen Titans #3 by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo (Spoilers)

Article Summary Jason Todd’s Red Hood takes the Teen Titans’ missing-kid case personally in Teen Titans #3, pushing the search into darker territory.

Red Hood’s hunt for Cole uncovers a buried body, and the grim discovery makes clear this mystery is bigger than one missing teen.

Teen Titans #3 spotlights Jason Todd’s lethal instincts, showing how quickly Red Hood can revert to type when lines get crossed.

The fallout hints at a new hood and a harsher direction for Jason Todd, with major spoilers driving Teen Titans #3 forward.

Teen Titans #3 by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo is out tomorrow. When the second issue came out last month, I heard complaints from some quarters that nothing really happened in it. I disagreed, but I will also say that no one will think that after reading tomorrow's issue. Especially when it comes to Jason Todd, the Red Hood. Spoilers on…

The series has seen Red Hood hired by parents looking for their missing kid, Cole…

…who hung around online on the Teen Titans server with a bunch of young wannabe superheroes and legacy characters.

Red Hood has taken them under his wing, a bit, for the hunt…

Something different… Jason Todd, the second Robin, is the character who died at the Joker's hands and returned as the gun-wielding, lethal anti-hero Red Hood, with a fundamental disagreement with Batman's no-kill rule, which he sees as letting monsters like the Joker keep creating more victims, and is willing to be judge, jury, and executioner. And as the preview of issue 3 sees him finding and digging up a body. And given what happens next, the identity is clear, but he's not the only missing kid.

His relationship with the Bat-Family remains complicated, frequently accepted as a member in some capacity but is still the one most willing to cross the lethal line. But in this case, it might have gotten a little more out of hand than usual.

And it looks like he might even be back under the hood… a new one at least. With a very different vibe…

More, much more, in tomorrow's Teen Titans #3…

Teen Titans #3 by Kyle Higgins, Daniele Di Nicuolo

Another kid has gone missing, and this time it's one of the Teen Titans' own! Eugene Choi was once a member of the mighty Shazam family, but now he's powerless and helpless to prevent Ascend's mission to stop the teen team. Could his disappearance reveal more about the organization's true mission? Plus, Red Hood's search comes to a devastating end.

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