Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cbldf, eisner awards, furry, Kate Worley, obituary, Omaha the Cat Dancer, Reed Waller, rip

Reed Waller, Omaha The Cat Dancer Creator, Dies Aged 77

Reed Douglas Waller, the Minnesota-born cartoonist who created the long-running anthropomorphic adult comic Omaha the Cat Dancer, died on the 17th of November 2026. He was 77. Reed Waller was born on the 3rd of August 1949 in New Richland, Minnesota. He came of age in the underground comix scene, co-founding the adult funny-animal APA Vootie with Ken Fletcher in 1976. Inspired in part by the Air Pirates' legal fights over adult Disney-character parodies and by Robert Crumb's Fritz the Cat, he introduced Omaha—an anthropomorphic cat working as a stripper in the fictional Mipple City, in the pages of Vootie in 1978. The character was partly sparked by local controversies over strip clubs in the Twin Cities.

Early strips appeared in Kitchen Sink titles such as Bizarre Sex. After a period of writer's block, Reed Waller's then-partner Kate Worley (also a songwriter) stepped in as scripter. What began as short erotic pieces evolved into a multi-year soap opera of relationships, labour, corruption and sexuality among anthropomorphic characters. Published across Kitchen Sink Press, Fantagraphics and later NBM/Eurotica/Amerotica, the series ran irregularly for years. In 1991, it won the Eisner Awards for Best Black-and-White Series and Best Writer.

The work was not without friction. In 1986, the manager of Friendly Frank's comic shop in Lansing, Illinois, was arrested and convicted for selling Omaha, among other titles. The case helped catalyse the founding of the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund. Reed Waller participated in early CBLDF fundraising efforts, including benefit portfolios. Distribution and binding issues also arose at times, and a New Zealand tribunal later ruled the series not indecent precisely because it situated sexuality within ongoing emotional relationships rather than pure exploitation.

In the early 1990s, Reed Waller was diagnosed with colon cancer. Lacking health insurance, he received support from the community through two volumes of Images of Omaha (Kitchen Sink Press, 1992), which featured contributions from Will Eisner, Alan Moore, Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Dave Sim, Harlan Ellison and many others. Publication of the regular series slowed; Reed Waller and Kate Worley later separated. After Kate Worley's death from cancer in 2004, her husband James Vance completed the remaining storyline from her notes and outlines. Reed Waller returned to the art. The series concluded with The Complete Omaha the Cat Dancer Volume 8 from NBM in 2013. Reed Waller also contributed to anthologies including Gay Comix, Critters, Strip AIDS USA and Grateful Dead Comix, and Kitchen Sink published The Erotic Art of Reed Waller in 1990. He was a pioneer of what would become furry fandom: co-creator of the first furry APA and a long-time participant.

In 2023 he received a Lifetime Achievement Good Furry Award recognising more than 25 years of involvement and the impact of Omaha. The series remains notable for treating explicit sex as an ordinary part of character-driven storytelling rather than a gimmick or shock device, an approach that influenced later adult funny-animal and anthropomorphic work while also testing the boundaries of what distributors and retailers would carry. It bridged the underground tradition of the 1970s with the independent comics landscape of the 1980s and 1990s, and it did so from a Midwestern base rather than the usual coastal scenes. A Celebration of Life is being planned, according to the Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services notice from New Richland.

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