Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: lcsd, local comic shop day, Rekcah

Rekcah September 2026 Solicits: The Future Is… Local Comic Shop Day

Rekcah Official Full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations as The Future Is... Local Comic Shop Day

The Rekcah Comics September 2026 solicits and solicitations include The Future Is ****** #17 by Fred Van Lente and Ennio Bufi, but also a Local Comic Shop Day 2026 exclusive for an advance version of The Future Is ****** #18 by Fred Van Lente and James Harvey. And it's the first proof-of-life for this year's Local Comic Shop Day, on Saturday, the 29th of September, 2026.

FUTURE IS ****** #17 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Chris Anderson

THE FIGHT FOR WHEELER'S SOUL RAGES ON! Wheeler is at the mercy of the Psychopomp, an AI evolved into god-like status. How can Black Mountain, a team of lowly mortals, ever hope to fight back? HUMANITY FIGHTS BACK THE WAY ONLY HUMANS CAN–TWO FISTS AT A TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • The SIXTY-ISSUE series continues its THIRD ARC! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! • TWENTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Ennio Bufi, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Chris Anderson Cover!

$4.04 9/9/2026

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 ALPHA LCSD

ADVANCE RELEASE EXCLUSIVE

Writer: Fred Van Lente

Artist: James Harvey

Cover Artist: TBA Mature Readers | Ongoing SeriesTHE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release.A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. Get it at your local comic shop because the future is comics! 32 Pages, Full Color $7.99 Release Date: 09/26/2026 FOC: 08/24/2026

This year, for Local Comic Shop Day, ComicsPRO suggested that publishers offer special print-to-order items, limited editions, sales on backlist titles, free promos such as bookplates, posters, and stickers, early-release editions, LCSD-branded blind bags, and advertising. "We're talking to publishers about variant fatigue with Local Comic Shop Day variants," ComicsPRO Director of Operations Kate deNeveu said after Local Comic Shop Day 2025, "and… part of my ask for 2026 is asking publishers to provide more community event materials, rather than variant covers." Well, an advance edition of next month's issue of the comic might do the trick. But I also hear that longtime Star Trek covers artist Elizabeth Beals will be doing a Local Comic Shop Day variant cover for the new Star Trek #1 from IDW out in September…

Local Comic Shop Day is an annual worldwide event of brick-and-mortar comic book stores, highlighting their role as community hubs for readers, creators, and fans, organised by ComicsPRO, the trade organisation for comic retailers. On this day, participating stores typically offer exclusive, limited-edition comics, variant covers, and collectables, as well as special events like creator signings, panels, sales, giveaways, or community activities, with

promotions to draw in both regular customers and new visitors.

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