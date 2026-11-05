Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jim Gordon, newlitg

Remember, Remember Jim Gordon In The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2026

Remember, remember the Corruption of Jim Gordon in The Daily LITG, for the 5th of November, 2026

Article Summary The Corruption of Jim Gordon leads Bleeding Cool’s hottest stories, with Batman #15 spoilers driving major reader interest.

Daily LITG tracks The Corruption of Jim Gordon alongside top comics, gaming, collectibles, and industry news.

November 5th’s roundup revisits eight years of LITG history, from Batman shocks to Marvel, Pokémon, and more.

The Corruption of Jim Gordon anchors a packed comics news digest, plus creator birthdays and the latest LITG updates.

The Corruption Of Jim Gordon was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

The Corruption Of Jim Gordon on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Comic shop owner arrested for giving Grendel comics to kid

LITG two years ago, remember the forgotten child of Thomas Wayne

LITG three years ago, Remember, Remember Pokemon?

LITG four years ago, Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November

LITG five years ago, Remember, Remember

LITG six years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38

LITG seven years ago, Pioneers were banned

And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.

LITG eight years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.

And Lauren Cohan was back.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ram V , of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.

, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr. Jim Steranko , of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.

of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun. Ron Fortier , writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.

, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics. Robert Loren Fleming , writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen .

, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with . Adriane Nash of Dream Factory

of Dream Factory Trevor Mueller , writer of Albert The Alien

, writer of Albert The Alien The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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