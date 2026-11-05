Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jim Gordon, newlitg
Remember, Remember Jim Gordon In The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2026
Remember, remember the Corruption of Jim Gordon in The Daily LITG, for the 5th of November, 2026
Article Summary
- The Corruption of Jim Gordon leads Bleeding Cool’s hottest stories, with Batman #15 spoilers driving major reader interest.
- Daily LITG tracks The Corruption of Jim Gordon alongside top comics, gaming, collectibles, and industry news.
- November 5th’s roundup revisits eight years of LITG history, from Batman shocks to Marvel, Pokémon, and more.
- The Corruption of Jim Gordon anchors a packed comics news digest, plus creator birthdays and the latest LITG updates.
The Corruption Of Jim Gordon was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
The Corruption Of Jim Gordon on Bleeding Cool
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- The Corruption Of Jim Gordon In Today's Batman #15 (Spoilers)
- Which Original X-Man Will Live And Which Will Die? (DNX #4 X-Spoilers)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Has Officially Released The Godzilla Pack
- The Looting Of The Comic Shops Of France
- Batman Prepares for The Long Halloween with New McFarlane Figure
- Dave & Buster's Adds Marvel Arcade Games Before Avengers: Doomsday
- DC Comics Takes Almost 50% Marketshare Of Last Week's Comic Shop Sales
- The Avengers And The Election As New Yorkers Go To Vote (Spoilers)
- Riots And Anarky In Gotham Over The Price Of Gasoline (Spoilers)
- Final Destination For Aunt May And For The Spider-Marriage? (Spoilers)
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And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
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- New Owners Withdraw Objection To Diamond Bankruptcy Settlement
- San Diego Vs. Gaslamp District Over That Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Sign
- The First 200 Who Read No Gods No Masters #3 Get A Free Kaiju Card
- The Comic Con Formerly Known As Angoulême Is Back In January 2027
- Final Destination For Aunt May: The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2026
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LITG one year ago, Comic shop owner arrested for giving Grendel comics to kid
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- Comic Shop Owner Arrested For Allegedly Giving Out Comics At Halloween
- Rob Liefeld And John Byrne Geek Out Over Dan Mora
- Whatever Happened To Tim Drake's Boyfriend, Bernard Dowd? BatSpoilers
- Cover Stories: DC Decides For Some Reason To Do "Punk" Variant Covers
- Ashley Rubright, The Comic Book Dealer Targeted By Jeffrey Epstein
- The Boys Star Bentley Alexander/Terror Passes Away: Cast, Kripke React
- Elon Musk Graphic Novel Considered "Election Advertising" By YouTube
- Go Behind The Scenes Of Marvel's Secret Wars On Kickstarter
- Jonathan Hickman & Mike Del Mundo Launch New Comic, Shift #1, For Free
- Bethesda Announces Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet
- The Phoo Action Is Collection Delayed By A Year, And They're Not Happy
- As Diamond Previews Turns Zombie, What About 2000AD And Judge Dredd?
- Kemi Badenoch's Favourite Superhero Is Doctor Strange
- Fallout Replica Helmet in The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2025
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LITG two years ago, remember the forgotten child of Thomas Wayne
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- The Forgotten Child Of Thomas Wayne (Batman #154 Spoilers)
- Radical Lois Lane Spoilers in Action Comics #1074 & Absolute Superman
- SNL Officially Informs FCC of VP Harris Appearance; FCC Comments
- The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Revealed (Super Spoilers)
- Marvel To Launch Peach Momoko Kimono Variant Covers For 2025- Kimoko?
- Cassandra Cain, Daughter of Batman… and Big Barda? (Spoilers)
- Matt Fraction, Gene Ha & Denys Cowan on Project 2025: The Comic Book
- The Penguin: Where's Batman? Some Reasons Why The Dark Knight Is MIA
- Last Week Tonight: HBO Releases John Oliver Segment The Next Day?!?
- James Gunn Addresses DC Studios, Compensating DC Comics Creators
- QR Codes Return To Marvel Comics In A Different Way
- Wonder Woman #15 Gives Fans What They've Wanted For a While (Spoilers)
- Where Is The Jim Lee & Scott Williams Cover For DC Vs Marvel Omnibus?
- Absolute Superman's Caste System, On Earth As In Heaven (Spoilers)
- The Absolute Big Bad in The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2024
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LITG three years ago, Remember, Remember Pokemon?
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- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet 151 In November 2023
- More Reasons to Read Chip Zdarsky's The Knight Before Batman #139
- Joker Fight in Batman #139 Does Dark Knight & Killing Joke (Spoilers)
- What If Bruce Wayne Was The Bad Guy All Along? Batman #139 Spoilers
- Star Trek: Discovery: Wil Wheaton, "Ready Room" Share Season 5 Teaser
- GODS #2 Preview: Too Late for Marvel to Back Out Now
- Pokemon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point
- Spoilers! Batman #139 Is Out And About In The Wild
- DC's Full Creative Line-Up For 'Twas The Mite Before Christmas
- Titans: Beast World Lenticular Covers In The Flesh
- DC Promises a Very Smelly Christmas & Santa Claus in DC Continuity
- Batman #139 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2023
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LITG four years ago, Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November
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- The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon
- DC Comics To Publish 30th Anniversary of Steel
- Comic Book Shops Upset With Whatnot Over Ninja Funk #1 Sales
- Whatever Happened To Swamp Thing: Green Hell?
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action
- Westworld Ends with Season 4; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Series Canceled
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Will Get A Special PS5 Edition
- Scrooge McDuck Gets A Glasgow Origin Graphic Novel In 2023
- Henry Selick On Getting No Credit For The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Lars Ulrich & Pete Wentz on Vault Comics' New Music Line, Headshell
- Michael Avon Oeming, Christopher Mitten & Lamar Mathurin Join 3W/3M
- George RR Martin Presents New Wild Cards Graphic Novel, Now & Then
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – November 2022
- Nightmare Well Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 4th November 2022
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LITG five years ago, Remember, Remember
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- Do You Have A Plan For Your Comics Collection When You Die?
- New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
- Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
- No DC Comics Police Calls Over Bisexual Superman Death Threats
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
- WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie
- WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine
- Black Widow Dons Her Snow Suit Once Again with Queen Studios
- A Tale Of Two – Or Three – Poison Ivys At DC Comics Today
- Matt Baker Horror in the Elusive Voodoo Annual #1, Up for Auction
- LATE: The X+2 Weeks Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine, And Other Marvels
- The Unusual Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics #19, Up for Auction
- The Weird and Strange Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #5, up for Auction
- Mariko Tamaki's Surely Books LGBTQ+ Imprint Adds New Graphic Novels
- Dark Horse To Publish Masters Of The Universe Coffee Table Book
- The Debut of Bill Everett's Zombie in Menace #5, Up for Auction
- Diamond Sent Out One Retailer's Exclusive Cover To All Comic Shops
- Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
- Bad Idea Comics Asks Readers To Swap Pins For Rocks
- Cara Delevingne & Dami Lee's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
- Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane Extends To 14th May 2022
- Christophe Ouvrard's Bronze Gladiator – November 2021 Hexagon Comics
- Scream If You Want To Read The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2021
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LITG six years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38
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- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
- Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
- The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
- X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
- Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
- Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
- Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
- Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR
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LITG seven years ago, Pioneers were banned
And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.
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- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
- "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]
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LITG eight years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.
And Lauren Cohan was back.
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- The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
- The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
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Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
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- Ram V, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.
- Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
- Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
- Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
- Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
- Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
- The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.
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If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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